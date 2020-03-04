Watford star Ismaila Sarr ‘has assured himself €100m transfer’ by scoring his targets towards Liverpool

Ismaila Sarr has grow to be a €100million player by scoring towards Liverpool, his Watford teammate Christian Kabasele joked.

The Senegal winger netted 2 times in a 3- gain about runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday to assistance the Hornets out of the relegation zone and cease the Reds making it 19 successive league wins.

Getty Photographs – Getty Ismaila Sarr was much too incredibly hot to tackle for Liverpool, who could not surpass Gentleman City’s file of 18 wins in a row

And he has because been praised by his Watford colleagues, who were boosted by his return from injuries in advance of his heroics at Vicarage Road.

Kabasele claimed: “We instructed him, laughing, that he’s just confirmed himself his future €100m transfer.

“Isma is a extremely gifted participant. We skipped him a whole lot and his return did us a good deal of fantastic nowadays.”

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure believes Sarr has the ability to contend among the ideal gamers in Europe.

He informed French outlet RMC Activity: “I’ve explained to him as a joke that he’s a Champions League player, but I genuinely assume it is because I know he has remarkable characteristics.

“He’s not just brief, he’s remarkable at ending, he can locate place, continue to keep the ball and I hope he’ll go quite considerably.”

Sarr has struggled with injuries considering the fact that signing up for Watford in a £25million deal from Rennes previous summer.

Getty Photographs – Getty Watford boss Nigel Pearson is obtaining the greatest out of Ismaila Sarr

Nevertheless, he underlined his importance to the club with a starring show against Liverpool.

Larger reliance on Sarr has increased subsequent a year-ending knee damage to Gerard Deulofeu.

Watford boss Nigel Pearson mentioned: “Unfortunately for him and us, the scan benefits actually clearly show he is almost certainly likely to be out for the rest of the season.

“For positive Geri is likely to be a skip for us, but equally, it’s vital we seem forward with a positive mentality. (Roberto) Maxi Pereyra went in for Geri and I imagined he did quite properly when he went on.

“It almost goes without declaring that we’ll give Geri all the help he demands for a full restoration.”