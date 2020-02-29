watford-vs-liverpool-reside:-verified-group-information,-stream-and-kick-off-time-as-reds-glimpse-to-surpass-male-metropolis-record-of-premier-league-wins

Liverpool’s inevitable maiden Premier League title is just four victories away as the Reds travel to relegation-threatened Watford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on training course to conquer a number of information on their way to a initial league triumph in 30 decades, which include the most consecutive Premier League wins if they pick up a few points at Vicarage Highway this weekend – live on talkSPORT.

AFP or licensors Quick fireplace objectives from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane against West Ham ensured Liverpool matched City’s document of 18 consecutive wins

The runaway leaders survived a scare on Monday night time when they came from behind to beat West Ham three-two at Anfield to equivalent Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive league wins.

Watford, who are deep in a relegation battle, stand in their way of making it 19 successive victories.

The Hornets in the beginning benefited from the new manager bounce when Nigel Pearson took more than, profitable 4 of his 1st six games in demand.

However, they are without the need of a league acquire in their last 5 and at the moment sit 19th.

The reverse fixture was Pearson’s first in demand of the club when a Mohamed Salah braced earned Liverpool a two- win and this weekend’s clash has repercussions at both equally ends of the desk.

Watford vs Liverpool: How to listen

The Premier League clash will get under way at 17: 30pm on Saturday, February 29.

Complete commentary from Vicarage Highway will be reside on talkSPORT, with our protection setting up at 17: 15pm.

To tune in, just click on below for the are living stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also pay attention by means of the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For additional details about how to listen Dwell on talkSPORT click here.

Watford vs Liverpool: The specifics

Watford are winless in their last 8 Leading League conferences with Liverpool (D1 L7), dropping every single of the previous four by an mixture rating of -15.

Beneath Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored far more Leading League ambitions in opposition to Watford than they have vs any other aspect in the competitors (27 in 9 online games).

At minimum a person aspect has scored 3 plans in 5 of the six Premier League meetings involving Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Street, with the exception becoming a one- earn for Liverpool in May possibly 2017.

Because beating Liverpool two-one on the remaining day of the 1982/83 season, Watford have dropped 15 of their 16 top rated-flight matches in opposition to sides major of the table (D1), together with each and every of the final 13 in a row.

Liverpool have gained their past 18 Leading League games yet another win listed here would established a new history for most consecutive victories in English top-flight historical past.

Liverpool conceded far more targets in their 3-two win towards West Ham past time out than they had in their previous 11 Leading League matches mixed (1). They’ve not conceded a lot more than once in consecutive league online games considering the fact that December 2016.

All 24 of Watford’s Leading League ambitions this time have been scored from within the box. In Premier League historical past, there has been just two instances of a team scoring 100% of their total ambitions from inside of the space, with Middlesbrough (35) and Guy Town (33) each carrying out so in 1995-96.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has either scored or assisted in all 6 of his Premier League games from Watford for Liverpool, scoring 5 plans and aiding four in these matches.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored eight targets in his 5 Leading League video games versus Watford, netting both targets in the Reds’ two- victory in the reverse fixture this time.

Troy Deeney is Watford’s leading Leading League scorer this period with five objectives, with all of these strikes coming in a seven-game spell in December and January.

Getty Photographs – Getty Jordan Henderson sat out of Liverpool’s three-2 acquire more than West Ham by damage

Watford vs Liverpool: Staff information

Watford: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Masina, Doucoure, Capoue, Huges, Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Pussetto, Pereyra.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones, Hoever.