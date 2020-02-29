watford-vs-liverpool-stay:-staff-information,-stream-and-kick-off-time-as-reds-appear-to-surpass-man-city-record-of-leading-league-wins

Liverpool’s inevitable maiden Leading League title is just four victories absent as the Reds travel to relegation-threatened Watford.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet are on study course to beat a amount of records on their way to a to start with league triumph in 30 many years, like the most consecutive Leading League wins if they decide on up three points at Vicarage Road this weekend – stay on talkSPORT.

AFP or licensors Brief fireplace targets from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in opposition to West Ham ensured Liverpool matched City’s file of 18 consecutive wins

The runaway leaders survived a scare on Monday night when they arrived from behind to beat West Ham three-two at Anfield to equivalent Manchester City’s report of 18 consecutive league wins.

Watford, who are deep in a relegation fight, stand in their way of building it 19 successive victories.

The Hornets in the beginning benefited from the new manager bounce when Nigel Pearson took more than, winning 4 of his initial six games in cost.

Nonetheless, they are without having a league get in their final five and now sit 19th.

The reverse fixture was Pearson’s to start with in cost of the club when a Mohamed Salah braced acquired Liverpool a two- win and this weekend’s clash has repercussions at both equally finishes of the desk.

journey

Salah’s rise from Chelsea flop to icon at Liverpool as he returns to scene of debut selections

How Liverpool should to line up in opposition to Watford – transform in midfield essential opened up

Agbonhalor on Villa’s relegation, Di Matteo’s ‘bad ego’ and ‘terrible’ Tony Xia transform

Liverpool’s team from their previous defeat to Watford demonstrates impressive transformation Tune In

Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news as winless hosts goal to increase derby file humble

Spurs defender discusses his grounded upbringing and ‘unbelievable’ Mourinho enormous

Lewis notches initially Leading League aim as Norwich make priceless acquire over Leicester GAMEDAY

Premier League live: Brighton v Palace derby in addition Chelsea and Liverpool on GameDay punishment

Leeds keeper banned for eight game titles by FA immediately after racist abuse charge NO Odds

FIFA main accepts global online games are at possibility because of to coronavirus outbreak

Watford vs Liverpool: How to hear

The Leading League clash will get beneath way at 17: 30pm on Saturday, February 29.

Whole commentary from Vicarage Street will be live on talkSPORT, with our coverage starting at 17: 15pm.

To tune in, just simply click right here for the stay stream or click the radio participant underneath.

You can also hear through the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For far more information about how to listen Dwell on talkSPORT click on right here.

Watford vs Liverpool: The facts

Watford are winless in their very last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L7), getting rid of each individual of the last 4 by an mixture rating of -15.

Beneath Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored extra Leading League plans from Watford than they have vs any other aspect in the level of competition (27 in 9 games).

At the very least one particular side has scored 3 goals in 5 of the six Leading League conferences concerning Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road, with the exception being a 1- earn for Liverpool in May possibly 2017.

Given that beating Liverpool two-1 on the ultimate working day of the 1982/83 season, Watford have lost 15 of their 16 prime-flight matches from sides top rated of the table (D1), together with every single of the very last 13 in a row.

Liverpool have received their last 18 Premier League video games a different acquire listed here would set a new file for most consecutive victories in English prime-flight history.

Liverpool conceded more objectives in their 3-2 acquire in opposition to West Ham past time out than they had in their previous 11 Premier League matches mixed (one). They’ve not conceded much more than once in consecutive league games due to the fact December 2016.

All 24 of Watford’s Leading League goals this time have been scored from inside of the box. In Premier League heritage, there has been just two occasions of a workforce scoring 100% of their complete plans from inside the location, with Middlesbrough (35) and Person Town (33) the two performing so in 1995-96.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has either scored or assisted in all six of his Premier League online games versus Watford for Liverpool, scoring five plans and assisting four in these matches.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 8 aims in his five Premier League online games against Watford, netting both of those targets in the Reds’ two- victory in the reverse fixture this period.

Troy Deeney is Watford’s major Premier League scorer this year with five plans, with all of these strikes coming in a 7-match spell in December and January.

Watford vs Liverpool: Group news

This opportunity record breaking recreation will come far too soon for club captain Jordan Henderson who is ruled out with a thigh harm with the club hoping for a return ahead of the Champions League tie versus Atletico Madrid.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jordan Henderson sat out of Liverpool’s three-two get in excess of West Ham as a result of harm

Xherdan Shaqiri, Yasser Larouci and Nathaniel Clyne are also ruled out even though James Milner has a 50 for every cent opportunity of building variety.

Daryl Janmaat is unavailable for the hosts with a knee damage while Kiko Femenia has a high possibility of returning from a thigh personal injury.