Waukegan arrest: Eduardo Gutierrez, fugitive from New York searched for a gun, drug charges

A fugitive searched for weapons and drug charges in New York was arrested Thursday in the north suburbs of Waukegan.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, officers with the Lake County sheriff’s office and the American Marshals Service arrested 21-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez in a house in the 500 block of Oak Street in Waukegan.

Eduardo Gutierrez office of the county of Sheriff

Gutierrez, who lives in New Rochelle, New York, was wanted on a no-bond New York arrest warrant for criminal possession of a firearm, bail and drug sales, the sheriff’s office said. Researchers earlier this month discovered that he might be in the Waukegan area and eventually found him at home.

At the time of his arrest, he turned out to have a semi-automatic pistol with an “erased” serial number, according to the sheriff’s office. He was indicted in Lake County with felony counts of possession of a firearm with an unreadable serial number and aggravated illegal possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody in Lake County jail awaiting a lawsuit on January 22, the sheriff’s office said.

