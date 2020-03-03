waukegan-gentleman-wished-for-sexual-intercourse-assault-arrested-in-louisiana-right-after-hoping-to-escape-as-a-result-of-hen-coop

A 26-12 months-old Waukegan guy desired on sexual intercourse-connected rates was arrested Monday in Louisiana soon after U.S. Marshals located him escaping from a dwelling by the rear of a hen coop.

Mario J. Colindres-Galeano was wished on two December 2019 arrest warrants in Waukegan for aggravated prison sexual abuse and little one pornography costs, the Lake County sheriff’s business explained in a assertion.

In February, deputies uncovered that Colindres-Galeano was hiding in Covington, Louisiana, the sheriff’s office environment reported.

U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant Monday for Colindres-Galeano in the 19400 block of Slemmer Highway, and found him making an attempt to escape by a rear accessibility hatch of a hen coop connected to a property, the sheriff’s business office mentioned.

He was arrested and taken to St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he remains held pending extradition hearings, the sheriff’s place of work claimed. His bond was established to $one.five million.