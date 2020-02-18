[Waukegan Township crash leaves person in essential affliction]

A 52-year-outdated person was critically hurt in a crash Monday in north suburban Waukegan Township.

Officers were being known as to a single-car crash about 12: 50 p.m. at Eco-friendly Bay Highway and Keith Avenue, the Lake County sheriff’s business office said.

Investigators determined a 2006 Ford Econoline was northbound on Eco-friendly Bay when the driver crossed into southbound website traffic, struck a control, a tree and utility pole, the sheriff’s workplace stated. The impact induced the Ford to roll above on its aspect.

The male was located laying partially exterior the Ford, but it isn’t distinct if he was ejected or attempted crawling out, the sheriff’s business office claimed.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Health care Heart in Libertyville in vital issue, the sheriff’s business office explained.

The crash stays underneath investigation.