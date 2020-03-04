wave-of-surfers’-assistance-seals-tahiti-as-2024-olympic-venue

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The surfing activities at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other facet of the earth in Tahiti.

The Worldwide Olympic Committee signed off Tuesday on Paris organizers’ want to ship surfing competitions extra than 15,000 km away to the Pacific island instead of applying France’s Atlantic coast.

Olympic leaders were received about irrespective of IOC President Thomas Bach initially indicating very last yr that he most popular maintaining athletes closer to the host city.

Paris officials told IOC govt board members Tuesday they found “overwhelming support” among the the surfing community for likely to Tahiti.

“The (board customers) were being convinced by the enthusiasm of the Paris 2024 presentation,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams reported. “They assured us, and went via sustainability and, importantly as well, the acceptance amongst athletes.”

The competitiveness location will be the village of Teahupo’o on the southwest coast of the French Polynesian island.

A Paris proposal for the downtown Location de la Concorde to host urban sporting activities — these as 3-on-three basketball, breakdancing and sports activities climbing — was also approved.