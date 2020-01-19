Waves are making waves in modern shipbuilding

Dylan Francis, a member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, knew that he wanted to pursue a career in metal trading. However, getting there was difficult.

In 2015 he acquired a two-year diploma in welding technology and imagined a career as an inspector. When he decided to become a welder, he couldn’t find a job in his home reserve and switched to a seasonal job as a fishing technician.

Four years later, his welding career returns because he is participating in a new program that trains and recruits indigenous and other historically underrepresented shipbuilding groups in Halifax. The industry is currently in a 30-year $ 25 billion building boom that includes the first new battleships to be built for the Royal Canadian Navy in 25 years.

READ: Do you want a job in the cannabis industry? Try these Canadian colleges

The Pathways to Shipbuilding program, a collaboration between representatives of the indigenous population, Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) and Irving Shipbuilding Inc., offers a variety of opportunities, including diversity in the workplace. For its sponsors, the program’s greatest value may be its contribution to truth and reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous people.

“It (the program) is suitable for the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” NSCC President Don Bureaux quotes the 2015 report on Canada’s dark heritage at dormitory schools. “At its core, this terrible time in Canada’s history was caused by education,” he says. “It is now the responsibility of the education sector to help through healing and reconciliation.”

In the first round of the program, future metalworkers were recruited to assemble and weld the components from the design.

Halifax’s Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Society, a long-established community organization, screened potential candidates and provided pre-school education. The Nova Scotia Community College, in turn, presented a two-year metalworking diploma that included access to ceremonies for elders and natives on campus. The employer Irving offered the students two working hours: mentoring in the workplace and, after completing their studies, an offer for employment at the shipyards.

Of the first cohort of 20 students, including Francis, 12 graduated last year and accepted 10 vacancies (at an hourly rate of $ 24.58 an hour for trainees and an hourly rate of $ 36.03 for a person with the red one Seal).

Kevin McCoy, President of Irving Shipbuilding, says the indigenous population program (with similar initiatives for women and African Nova Scotians) is an instrument for building a diverse job. The company, with 2,000 employees, employs 42 indigenous workers, 19 of whom were in 2016, according to Irving.

“This (Pathway program) is all about talent,” says McCoy. “If you look at shipbuilding in North America, it attracted Caucasian men.” If that’s your target audience for building high-end battleships, you’re limited to a maximum of 45 percent of the population you’re looking at. “

READ: The aunt who helps indigenous students adapt to college life

He went on to say how difficult it is for a company to remain competitive if it only attracts a percentage of the population. “It doesn’t work,” he says.

Not all students have made it, also for academic reasons, but the three most important partner organizations consider it a success.

“The first time you do anything you learn along the way,” said Odette Merchant, manager of the School of Access at NSCC, which oversaw the program (which is funded by the university’s Irving Shipbuilding Center of Excellence). She describes the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Society as an important ally in developing a program that is enriched with cultural activities to promote student success.

The regular presence of an elder in the residence and indigenous events throughout the school year conveyed the message to all students “to create an inviting, inclusive and respectful learning space,” says Merchant.

Arnie O’Toole, a non-indigenous professor in the metalworking program, said his truth and reconciliation came when he attended several indigenous events on campus. “Culture has been around me all my life,” he says. “I didn’t understand the value and it closed the loop. It was very nice.”

At Irving, Francis is now a full-time employee who works as a mid-level trainee and welds metal parts for later assembly in the battleships. It should receive its red seal in 2021.

“I can see how far I’ve come,” he says, reflecting on the impact of the program.

“It’s been a few years and I’ve been working on it, but I’ve finally achieved my short-term goals,” he says. “I have a job, a stable career and a child on the way.”

READ: The program whose students reporting the highest marijuana use: Survey

NSCC, Irving, and the Friendship Society are currently discussing future versions of the Pathways program to attract indigenous and underrepresented groups to other craft trades that are in high demand at the shipyard.

“I’m talking about an actual truth and reconciliation project,” said Pam Glode-Desrochers, general manager of the company, and the partners are determined to build a meaningful relationship.

“Even though we had some big bumps on the road, we got to the point where we could sit down at the table and say that’s my problem and we would work it through,” she says.

Still, Glode-Desrochers generally doesn’t gloss over what she sees as ongoing incidents of corporate racism.

“There are some very honest people who really make a difference and want a better job and want to embrace diversity, but racism is still a key component.”

It urges recruiters to rethink recruitment practices to recognize cultural differences. She recognizes that the First Nations value humility as a characteristic and is therefore sometimes unwilling to speak up in an interview.

Francis says he failed to cut the first program because he was “nervous and quiet” in his interview. When another student terminated the program prematurely, Francis was recruited to take his place and is now praised as a valued employee.

His near-accident and ultimate success come as no surprise to Glode-Desrochers. “You don’t brag about who you are or what you can do,” she says, noting that his culture-based behavior in the interview runs counter to the sometimes self-encouraging approach of a traditional professional candidate.

Irving’s McCoy recognizes the chicken and egg challenge of recruiting minorities.

“People will only come when they see more people to identify with, both in the workforce and in the human resources and management industry,” said McCoy, a former U.S. Navy Vice Admiral who led the integration female sailor in submarines supported.

“We have to achieve,” he says, to promote a diverse workforce. “We are looking for excellence, motivation, drive and skills, and no demography needs that.”

Some graduates of the first program have become role models in their communities.

Zach Thomas, a member of Sipekne’katik First Nation, grew up in a family that practiced Mi’kmaw traditions and was still volunteering in a community center that attracted Mi’kmaw youth. “They are happy to see me, to see that I have a good job, and that can help them do something for themselves,” he says.

Today 25-year-old Thomas works full-time at Irving as a metalworker in training and expects to be able to complete his Red Seal trade references in a few years.

Previously, he worked as a minimum wage landscape designer. With his new career, he no longer has to worry about leaving his community or Nova Scotia to look for a job. “The work is here and for a long time.”