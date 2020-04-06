Wayfair and Salesforce Comments Driving Home Current Moment of Ecommerce

They are not just the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN) – Get reports and Walmart (WMT) – Receive a report that is seeing their online sales spike amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just ask Wayfair online furniture retailer (W) – Get Report, which (probably with the help of the short-cover) rose more than 40% in Monday’s trading after predicting that its first quarter sales will “meet or exceed” a $ 2,235 preventive guide to $ 2.275 billion, which meant 15% to 17% annual growth.

Specifically, Wayfair indicates that its revenue growth has accelerated sharply in recent weeks. After recording approximately 20% growth in January and February, as well as early March, Wayfair saw “more than double growth in late March” growth and maintained that growth rate in early April.

While consumer discretionary spending is being clearly affected right now, the mere fact that many consumers are currently unable and / or unwilling to visit Wayfair’s rivals’ stores is giving the company increased sales.

Giant customer relationship management software (CRM) Salesforce.com (CRM) – Get Report, which does a lot of business with online retailers, indicated last week that it had seen a “surge” in the use of its Commerce Cloud software platform among e-commerce customers.

“See the use, I mean, not just ours, but only e-commerce in general, you’re seeing huge waves,” said Salesforce executive Adam Blitzer during a call with Cleveland Research. He added that Salesforce is “seeing many companies that are not traditional e-commerce companies,” such as packaged consumer goods (CPG) suppliers, embrace online sales, while brick and mortar sales are under pressure or stopped.

Also mentioned by Blitzer: Salesforce is witnessing a surge in the use of its Marketing Cloud platform for digital marketing campaigns, as more commerce moves online and “live events” such as industry conferences are canceled.

Similarly, Shopify (SHOP) – Get Report, whose software and services are used by legions of small and medium-sized businesses to sell online, reported seeing “initial signs” of brick and mortar dealers dealing with precipitating pedestrian traffic ” ‘online as consumer demand shifts. “

At the same time, Shopify has admitted that sales trends “are aligning with specific sectors based on the changing environment, consumer concerns and needs” and that some merchants “are heavily exploiting discounts to increase sales”. The company expects first quarter sales to reach or exceed shared guidelines on February 12, but has also withdrawn the guidelines for the full year.

There is no guarantee that online retailers who currently see higher sales for items such as furniture or electronics will continue to do so if the economic pressures related to COVID-19 remain significant for more than a short period of time. In an environment where blockages have declined but economic activity is still significantly below January levels, online and brick sales for those goods may be light.

But for now, a large shift in consumer spending activity from offline to online channels is boosting sales to a wide variety of online retailers.

