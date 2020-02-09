Wayland boys rally to win the northern sectional swimming title

CAMBRIDGE – With only a handful of events left, the hill seemed too steep. At that time, Wayland’s dominant run seemed to be in serious danger.

But no matter how bleak things looked, or how treacherous the road seemed, the Warriors never stopped Saturday night. Sam Cahaly brought his team within reach with a second place in the diving competition, and junior Jiming Xu won a huge victory in the 100-yard breaststroke event late, and collected Wayland’s boys swimming program with a deficit of 60 points to capture his third straight northern title section on MIT.

“Everyone is special in their own way,” said Wayland coach Michael Foley. “But I think this is the biggest mountain we had to climb to get back late in a meeting.” We knew that our divers would do great, as always. Cahaly is so stable there. He has just made 11 dives, dive after dive. And then Jiming, he would do anything for this team and this program. So we knew we had a lot of strength at the end of the meeting. That is why we just told the boys that we had to (and should stay) close and that it would be there for us. “

The title is perhaps one of the largest chapters in the undefeated series of the Warriors, dating back almost four full seasons. After the 100 freestyle event, Wayland followed St. John’s Prep, 201-141. Calvin Neprud left the engine for the Warriors in the next 500 freestyle and fourth at 4: 57.28 to start the comeback.

However, Jack Brown and his teammates were hit hard in the next race. In a heartbreaking finish, St. John’s Prep junior beat Will Connolly Wayland’s Armen Abrahamian with 0.02 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay at 128.24, and the Eagles extended their lead.

But when Anthony Xue came in second in the 100 backstroke (53.40), this meant the stage for Xu and Cahaly, and their heroic order. Because Xu was in the middle of a nail biter from a race with Lynnfield’s Antonio Anastasiades, Cahaley’s scores were made official. Xu placed first place in his event at 57.99 seconds, and in just a few minutes, Wayland had collected 37 team points and skipped St. John’s Prep in an instant, with one more event left.

While Foley looked at the rankings, with his team leading, 316-301, he knew one thing – that if St. John’s Prep won the 400 freestyle relay, his team had to finish higher than the sixth to continue.

When it came to the wire, the Warriors’ team from Brown, Xue, Lucas Pralle and Jason Shu delivered. St. John’s Prep would win the race (3: 16.16), but Wayland won the war, as his core relay group placed third at 3: 18.62 to capture the hardware.

“The mentality with which we enter into each meeting is:” I’m going to fight for the boys in front of me, the man behind me and the boys next to me, “said Brown.” And today, that last relay, they really know what it’s like to be to put the whole team on their backs, and not just before that time. Some of our boys went on a lifetime based on that last encounter, and they didn’t even have an eyelash. They just wanted to know where we were, to see if “We’ve won that meeting. And you can’t buy that. You can’t make that. That’s just the mentality we have as a team, and that’s why we are so successful.”

Other impressive versions of the remainder of the meeting were Chelmsford’s Aaron Zhu, who finished a double winner by winning the 100 butterfly (51.76) and the 100 backstroke (51.42). Eddie Wang of Acton-Boxboro himself finished a double winner by finishing first in the 50 freestyle (21.66) and the 100 freestyle (47.50).

So now Wayland’s will try to complete the ultimate achievement – by going four years without losing a meeting. The Warriors may have won only three North Sectionals (the 2017 meet was canceled due to weather problems), but they have a chance of a fourth state title.

“I think all these guys will remember this,” said Brown. “And know what it feels like to get so close to everything. And we have talked a lot about inheritance that participated in this meeting. How do you want to be remembered? Why not want to be reminded of the greatest achievement you could ever achieve in this sport, which is four straight state titles? These guys want to strengthen their legacy more than anything else. Like I said, all respect in the world for those other teams, but you have to beat the champion to become the champion. “