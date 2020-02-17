[wayland-would-make-it-4-swimming-titles-in-a-row]

For the fourth consecutive calendar year, Wayland stands supreme.

In front of a rocking group at Boston University, the Wayland boys swimming and diving team captured the Division two state championship, finishing with a whopping 343 points. Nantucket trailed with 212 factors, followed by Belchertown (198), Weston (156) and Ashland (149).

“It usually feels good,” mentioned Wayland coach Michael Foley on his team’s fourth straight title. “Been lucky to have a good crew these previous 4 or five a long time. They function so hard. They perform so perfectly with each other. They aid just about every other.”

Wayland opened the meet up with with a victory in the 200-garden medley relay, ending with a new university file of one: 35.26. Meanwhile, Wayland’s diving crew secured a enormous 41-position windfall in the 1-meter dive, led by Sam Cahaly who finished in second put with a 461.50 ultimate rating. In the course of the rest of the meet, the Warriors’ numbers proved to be much too a great deal to tackle.

“We’ve obtained a good deal of fantastic depth on our team. It is not 1 or two men that wins this person activity. We’re striving to gain a team title and it’s gonna just take a full crew of fellas,” explained Foley.

For Wayland, the victory proceeds their dominance in Division two, commencing in 2017 when they toppled Weston’s five yr run as condition champions.

“We’ve had some terrific leaders over the last couple several years, who’ve inspired every person to get the job done tricky,” reported Foley on his team’s run of excellence, “This yr, Jack Brown has been a tremendous vocal chief for us, one of our seniors. Sam Cahaly […] he’s carried out a great job every yr that we have experienced some new divers, kids coming in with no expertise diving. Sam has been outstanding taking them underneath his wing. It is been a crew of men that all bring a distinct ingredient for us.”

Beside Wayland’s stellar staff performance, Amherst-Pelham’s Noah Labich broke two meet data, proving himself to be just one of the standout particular person swimmers at the fulfill. Labich won the 200-yard personal medley with a 1: 50.69, breaking Kevin Bradley’s 2013 meet up with report of 1: 52.81. Two occasions later on, Labich established the 100-garden butterfly meet up with history with a 48.99 remaining time. His time bested Johnny Williams’ 2016 document of 49.03 and nearly broke Oliver Zmetrovich’s 2018 point out document of 48.94.

Somewhere else, Nantucket’s Tyler Roethke acquired two victories in the 100-property and 200-property freestyles. The senior also assisted safe two additional victories in the 200-property and 400-garden freestyle relays.

Workforce: 1. Wayland, 343 2. Nantucket, 212 3. Belchertown, 198 four. Weston, 156 five. Ashland, 149

200 garden medley relay: 1. Wayland, one: 35.26 two. Belchertown, 1: 38.25 three. Weston, 1: 41.27

200 yard freestyle: 1. Tyler Roethke (Nantucket), 1: 39.85 2. Alex Pecze (Ashland), 1: 45.32 3. Ben Guzovsky (Weston), one: 45.82

200 property IM: 1. Noah Labich (Amherst-Pelham), 1: 50.69 two. Ryan Shute (Bishop Feehan), one: 57.41 three. Nathan Dragon (Belchertown), 1: 58.27

50 garden freestyle: 1. Grant Beebe (Nantucket), 21.68 two. Blake Anderson (Seekonk), 21.75 three. Armen Abrahamian (Wayland), 21.80

100 yard butterfly: one. Noah Labich (Amherst-Pelham), 48.99 2. Justin Papagelis (Westboro), 50.17 three. Christopher Chumbley (Belchertown), 51.77

100 yard freestyle: 1. Tyler Roethke (Nantucket), 45.80 2. Oliver Schalet (Northampton), 46.34 three. Charles Nascimben (Catholic Memorial), 47.67

500 property freestyle: one. Nathan Dragon (Belchertown), four: 41.53. two. Ben Guzovsky (Weston), four: 43.80. 3. Ryan Shute (Bishop Feehan), 4: 44.86

200 lawn freestyle relay: 1. Nantucket, one: 28.91 two. Catholic Memorial, one: 29.82 3. Wayland, one: 30.40

100 yard backstroke: 1. Justin Papagelis (Westboro), 51.11 two. Alex Pecze (Ashland), 52.11 three. Christopher Chumbley (Belchertown), 52.16

100 yard breaststroke: 1. Charles Nascimben (Catholic Memorial), 57.21 2. Jiming Xu (Wayland), 57.39 three. Oliver Schalet (Northampton), 58.53

400 property freestyle relay: 1. Nantucket, 3: 13.81 two. Belchertown, three: 14.66 three. Duxbury, 3: 18.64

1 meter diving: 1. Kaleb Osborne (Longmeadow), 526.55 two. Sam Cahaly (Wayland), 461.50 three. Finn Paterson (Seekonk), 395.90