Waymo Self-Driving Minivans Drive More US Roads journey

At the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles booth, an autonomous vehicle from Waymo (formerly the Google project for self-driving cars) will be exhibited at CES 2019 in Las Vegas on January 8, 2019. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, January 24 – Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving vehicle unit, is expanding testing in additional regions of the United States to explore “new transportation solutions”.

Waymo Chrysler Pacifica minivans and long-haul trucks will drive on roads in the U.S. states of Texas and New Mexico this week and build on a project in Arizona, the company said.

“These are interesting and promising trade routes and we will use our vehicles to investigate how the Waymo driver may be able to develop new transportation solutions,” said Waymo in a message released on Twitter on Thursday.

Waymo was born in a Google laboratory dedicated to the new big vision technology and has been a subsidiary of Alphabet since 2016.

A self-driving car service tested by Waymo was opened to more people in the Phoenix, Arizona area in late 2018.

According to Waymo boss John Krafcik, the participants can use a smartphone application to ask autonomous vehicles to move within a maximum area of ​​250 square kilometers.

Waymo expected companies to be interested in using the autonomous car service to get customers to and from shops.

Self-driving vehicle technology is likely to be used in long-distance transport, as long stretches of road can be lengthy sections of freeway with fewer variables to deal with than local roads.

Services in various phases of deployment are provided by the autonomous cruise line and the electric car manufacturer Tesla from General Motors and Waymo.

At the end of 2019, Hyundai was the newest automaker to offer autonomous driving in the U.S. market.

Yesterday, Uber announced that it would bring its autonomous vehicles to Washington, DC, for mapping and data collection starting Friday, building on similar efforts in Dallas, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group, said the company doesn’t have a set schedule for self-driving carpooling, but data collection is the first step.

“You only see these vehicles with two people for the time being,” including a driver and a data collection specialist, Meyhofer said to a panel at the Washington Auto Show.

“We believe that self-driving technology has the potential to drive safer roads, cost-effective driving and better access. We feel privileged to take our first step to bring self-driving technology to life in the capital of our country . ” AFP