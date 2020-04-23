Wayne Kyles accused of fatally shooting Dwayne Head soon after argument about cafeteria food stuff in Austin: prosecutors

A guy is accused of fatally capturing another person over an argument about sharing food stuff from a cafeteria in Austin before this thirty day period.

Wayne Kyles, 49, is charged with a person depend of first-degree murder in the April 5 death of 31-12 months-previous Dwayne Head, Chicago law enforcement and the Cook dinner County medical examiner’s business office stated.

Kyles and Head obtained into an argument about 6:15 p.m. in the cafeteria of a one-space occupancy making in the 500 block of North Central Avenue immediately after Head offered to share some of his meals with a further person, according to a bond proffer ready by Cook dinner County prosecutors. Their argument ongoing as Head and the other person still left the creating and walked to a park.

Kyles, who labored at the developing as a custodian, drove residence in a Toyota but switched motor vehicles and returned to the region in a Honda Factor SUV, prosecutors explained. He went back again to the building right after failing to track down Head at the park.

About 7:30 p.m., Head walked up to the constructing and Kyles confronted him outside, prosecutors explained. An argument broke out and Kyles allegedly pulled out a gun and opened hearth, placing Head many moments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance camera throughout the avenue and officers recovered 5 shell casings and a bullet fragment at the scene near Head’s overall body, prosecutors mentioned.

Kyles, of Austin, appeared at a bond listening to Thursday the place he was requested held on no bail. His following courtroom date was scheduled for Might 13.

Read additional on criminal offense, and monitor the city’s homicides.