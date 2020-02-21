[wayne-rooney:-manchester-united-and-england-legend-to-make-five-hundredth-look-in-english-league-football-for-derby-towards-fulham]

Wayne Rooney can make his 500th English league physical appearance on Friday evening.

The Manchester United and England legend captains Derby against promotion chasing Fulham at Pride Park, which you can listen to Are living on talkSPORT 2 now.

With the aid of Opta, talkSPORT.com requires a appear at some of the key milestone appearances of Rooney’s good English league profession so much below.

getty Wayne Rooney is making the most of lifetime with Derby County

one – Wayne Rooney’s league debut arrived for Everton v Spurs in August 2002 & he assisted the opening target for Mark Pembridge. Aged 16y 297d outdated, he’s the 14th youngest player to make their Leading League debut & the 2nd youngest to aid a PL objective immediately after Aaron Lennon.

9 – Wayne Rooney’s initially league goal arrived in his ninth overall look in league competitiveness, the winner from Arsenal for Everton. At the time, he was the youngest-at any time participant to rating in the Leading League (16y 360d).

19 – Rooney was presented his 1st crimson card in his 19th league match as Everton attract 1-one with Birmingham Metropolis. His 81st moment dismissal on Boxing Day 2002 usually means he’s the only participant in the heritage of the Premier League to be despatched off even though less than 18 (17y 63d).

70 – Rooney’s 70th league physical appearance noticed him rating his initial league purpose for Manchester United in October 2004. He scored the 2nd purpose in a two- get in excess of Arsenal, which finished the Gunners’ record 49-activity unbeaten Leading League run.

Wayne Rooney was an Everton hero at 16

100 – At the age of 19y 231d previous, Wayne Rooney became the youngest player to make 100 Premier League appearances in Manchester United’s conference with rivals Manchester City a file that continue to stands to this day.

139 – Wayne Rooney’s 139th league overall look observed him score his 1st-ever Leading League hat-trick, in Manchester United’s gain above Bolton. At 21y 4d outdated, he is Manchester United’s youngest hat-trick scorer in the Leading League.

167 – United had been already title winners just before the remaining-day defeat to West Ham on May 13, 2007 – but it was immediately after this visual appeal at Aged Trafford that Rooney ultimately lifted his first Premier League title – his 2nd piece of silverware adhering to their League Cup achievement a 12 months earlier.

Rooney would go on to gain the Premier League on four far more situations with United, as perfectly as a Champions League title, two more League Cups, an FA Cup, a Europa League, and a Club Entire world Cup.

Getty Pictures Rooney’s magnificent overhead kick in the Manchester derby in February 2011 has been voted as the greatest-at any time Leading League target

247 – Rooney scored his 100th league intention in Guy Utd’s three-one Leading League get more than Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in what was his 247th league application. At 24y 99d outdated, he’s the 3rd youngest participant to arrive at 100 Leading League ambitions just after Michael Owen & Robbie Fowler.

273 – ‘That goal’ against Manchester Metropolis in 2011 will permanently be etched into Manchester United and in truth Leading League folklore.

It consequently arrives as no shock that Rooney’s sensational overhead kick versus United’s arch-rivals tops the vast majority of votes for the biggest-at any time Leading League objective.

Shifting his body to react to Nani’s deflected cross, Rooney rose in the Old Trafford penalty box to beat Joe Hart with an remarkable bicycle kick, securing a late two-1 acquire in February. That ultimately United on their way to his fourth Premier League title.

445 – Wayne Rooney’s 445th league overall look arrived for Man Utd vs Swansea a match that he secured his 100th Leading League support in. He is a single of only 4 gamers to aid 100+ Leading League targets, alongside Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard & Cesc Fabregas.

Rooney scored his 250th Manchester United aim versus the Potters in January 2017

Perry Groves says Wayne Rooney would make improvements to Manchester United’s midfield – He’s much better than Matic and Fred!

451 – Another Rooney milestone arrived in a one-one draw at Stoke on January 21, 2017.

The forward’s sensational stoppage-time cost-free-kick introduced a 250th objective for United in all competitions, observing him surpass Sir Bobby Charlton as their file goalscorer.

458 – Wayne Rooney scored his 183rd and closing league target for Manchester United in their one-two defeat to Spurs at White Hart Lane. The only player to score additional league objectives for the Pink Devils is Bobby Charlton (199).

461 & 462 – Wayne Rooney’s 461st league match & to start with Premier League visual appearance again at Everton vs Stoke in August 2017 came four,837 times because his prior league app for the Toffees in May perhaps 2004 a file hole between appearances for the exact same facet in the Leading League.

475 – Wayne Rooney’s successful intention in Everton’s one- victory at Newcastle United observed the striker internet his 94th and remaining Leading League absent objective extra than any other participant in the history of the competition.

Getty Pictures Wayne Rooney scored immediately from a cost-free-kick towards Stoke

476 – In his 476th league visual appeal, Wayne Rooney scored his last-ever Leading League intention. His strike vs Swansea on 18th December 2017 implies only Alan Shearer (260) has scored extra targets in the level of competition than Rooney (208).

492 – Right after a successful 14-thirty day period stint at DC United, Rooney declared his return to English football by moving to Derby in August 2019. He then went on to end the MLS time right before signing up for the Rams as a participant-coach in late October – but had to wait right up until January to make his debut.

Rooney was quickly handed the captaincy and thrown into the commencing XI by boss Phillip Cocu, and his totally free-kick established up the initially purpose for Martyn Waghorn in a 2-1 victory against Barnsley on January two, 2020.

496 & 497 – Rooney lastly acquired again amid the ambitions on his fourth Championship appearance previous thirty day period for Derby on January 28.

He opened the scoring with a deflected strike in a 3-two defeat at Luton, in advance of scoring a unforgettable absolutely free-kick in a 4- get in excess of Stoke 3 times later on.