[wayne-rooney-marks-five-hundredth-visual-appeal-in-english-league-soccer-with-incredibly-cheeky-panenka-penalty-for-derby]

“Remember the title, Wayne Rooney!”

These had been the text uttered by Clive Tyldesley when Rooney, who at the time was a plucky 16-yr-previous Evertonian, burst onto the scene in 2002 with an amazing strike to beat Arsenal.

getty The boy from Croxteth would go on to have a glittering job, actively playing at the best level

It’s truthful to say all those phrases ended up extra than justified as Rooney has experienced a wonderful career considering the fact that.

He’s received five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League as properly as a few League Cups with Manchester United, which is wherever he went following his initially spell at Everton.

Rooney is also England’s file goalscorer with 53 strikes to his title, beating Sir Bobby Charlton’s extended-standing document of 49 in September 2015.

At 34, Rooney is in the twilight years of his enjoying occupation and is at the moment plying his trade as a player/mentor of Derby, who are in the Championship.

Derby’s clash at household to Fulham on Friday night time brought up a specific landmark for Rooney, who was taking part in his 500th match in English league soccer.

He led the Rams out at Satisfaction Park and marked the occasion with a purpose from the penalty spot but it was not your regular Rooney spot-kick of hitting it really hard but correctly into the corner of the web.

Rex Characteristics Rooney cleverly outfoxed Marek Rodak to calmly chip the penalty into target

In its place, Rooney did a Panenka kick to give Derby the 1- lead. Under you can see a clip of the cheeky penalty.

Derby ended up not ready to hold on to their lead, even so, with Fulham marksman Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbing an equaliser on 71 minutes.

You can listen to the closing levels of Derby vs Fulham Live on talkSPORT 2 now.