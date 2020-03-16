Wayne Rooney: Premier League, young EFL players need to learn to use social media

% MINIFYHTML5f6a454feacc9202fca7a08dde767c9a11%

Wayne Rooney says younger players need better guidance on how to use their social media platforms

Wayne Rooney says more education and information is needed for young players, as well as instructions on how to behave on social media.

Derby County midfielder Rooney has one of the largest social media presence of any active English footballer with 17.1 million followers on Twitter, 14.9 million on Instragam and 24 million on Facebook.

The 34-year-old admitted he learned through experience how to properly behave online during his 18-year career, but says it is currently a major issue facing the mental health of young players at play.

Wayne Rooney says young players need to go to courses to learn how to behave online

Rooney said on Sunday’s time: “So far the biggest challenge young players play is social media. Social media is good in some ways, but it also has a big drawback and there has to be a course that teaches young people how to use it when you use it.

“Some of the messages they convey are good, but they are the wrong moments to do it and the clubs can do more to help the young players with that.”

“I was there when I was young introducing things to Twitter and different things. It’s very easy to deal with, so I think the faster players learn to use it, the better they will life for them. “

“It can affect self-esteem, I’ve seen players come into play and the first thing they’ll do is look at Twitter on the phone.”

“And of course if the player has hundreds of thousands or millions of followers, there will be some people who will say bad things about them. I think the worst thing you can do as a player is watch him.”

“I don’t think you can come in as past managers and say ‘Well, everything is forbidden.’ With players it’s like your kids: you tell your kids not to do things and sooner or later they will happen, you will lose that fear factor. It has to go through them, and that is through education. “

Dele Alli apologized after posting an offensive video on social media in February

Dele Alli, 23, was sued by the FA after posting a video on her Snapchat where she appeared to mock an Asian man and joke about a coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was also punished by the organization for tweeting a photo of Benjamin Mendy along with a mascot image of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos in September last year.

Social media companies have also faced numerous calls from the PFA, Kick It Out, FA, EFL and Premier League to crack down on online abuse targeting players, following numerous incidents this season.

Football governing bodies met with Twitter and Facebook in 2019 to try to resolve a surge of abusive and racist comments directed by footballers online last year, with Tammy Abraham, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford among those who accepted insults. .

In April last year, the PFA encouraged all professional footballers to boycott social media for 24 hours in an anti-racism position.

In February, Twitter told Sky Sports News that the company had banned many users who had violated its policies over the course of football season to date.

A spokesman for the platform said: “Throughout this football season in the UK, we have suspended 200 accounts and taken action on nearly 4,000 examples of abuse and hate content.”

