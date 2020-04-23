Wayne Rooney remembers hilarious ‘do you want selecting up’ tweet to previous Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand on ninth anniversary

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney took to Twitter on Thursday to deliver a hilarious throwback on the ninth anniversary of his popular tweet in which he supplied his former teammate Rio Ferdinand a carry to training.

On this day in 2011, the then-Pink Devils forward tweeted: “Hi rio do u want buying up in the morning pal”, straight onto his have timeline – but forgot to tag Ferdinand in the put up.

Getty Pictures

Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand savored great success alongside one another at Aged Trafford

The tweet has given that gone accomplished in social media historical past, with well-liked belief suggesting the publish may well have been meant as a direct information or text.

And Rooney gave the put up the recognition it genuinely deserved, creating: “9 decades in the past nowadays. Time flies…”

The primary tweet collected much more than 50,000 retweets and likes, and Rooney has determined not to delete it, despite seemingly posting in mistake.

The pair performed with each other at Manchester United for around a decade in between 2004 and 2014, profitable numerous league titles alongside with the Champions League in 2008.

Questioned if he at any time accepted Rooney’s present, Ferdinand told JOE in 2018: “I did a couple of times, yeah.

“I never ever realized where that arrived from. For yrs I noticed it and did not assume something of it.”

He did having said that incorporate his possess energy in 2019, tweeting his previous group-mate “Wazza… you need to have picking up in the early morning to go Derby?!” after it was announced Rooney would sign up for the Rams as a participant-mentor.