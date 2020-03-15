Wayne Rooney reveals why he took Cristiano Ronaldo to McDonald’s for Major Mac even though pair were together at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has revealed how he took Cristiano Ronaldo to McDonald’s for a Large Mac in the early levels of his Manchester United profession as his previous teammate tried to acquire bodyweight.

The pair performed collectively at Aged Trafford for 5 decades, in advance of Ronaldo earned a then-planet-document £80million go to Real Madrid in 2009.

Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney gained a few Leading League titles collectively at Male United

The Portugal captain, who scored 107 goals in 290 appearances for the Purple Devils, was eager to raise his excess weight in the early times of his Premier League vocation as he experienced a pretty slight frame.

And Rooney arrived up with an abnormal way – for footballers in any case.

He told The Times: “With Cristiano, when I 1st bought to United we employed to go to video games and teaching jointly.

“I try to remember the evening in advance of a recreation halting off at McDonald’s mainly because he desired a Large Mac.

“He was attempting to place excess weight on because he was so skinny.

“I was driving the auto, possessing to go through the drive-by way of to get him a Large Mac!”

Ronaldo arrived at United in 2003 with a incredibly slight build

Rooney’s plan evidently worked as each he and Ronaldo went on to earn a few Leading League titles and a Champions League trophy through their time collectively at United.

In spite of turning 35 very last month, Ronaldo remains one of the world’s physical fitness and healthiest footballers.

Rooney extra: “With 4 young children I do not know how he matches that in.

“You’ve received Ronaldo, who seems to be a million bucks, whereas I have never experienced the most effective system, but I can engage in 90 minutes, I can prepare just about every day.

“I have no concerns bodily. When I do, I’ll cease.”

Ronaldo is nonetheless going robust in Europe with Juventus, even though Rooney is plying his trade with Derby in the Championship.