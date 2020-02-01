Wayne Rooney scores a stunning free kick as Derby defeats Stoke, Cardiff and Reading share the points

Wayne Rooney showed his star quality with a spectacular free-kick goal in Derby’s 4-0 win over Stoke on Friday night.

It was an all round strong performance from Philip Cocus side with some excellent results from his strikers.

Wayne Rooney scored directly after a free kick against Stoke

Martyn Waghorn gave the lead in the 21st minute when he passed Jack Butland.

Chris Martin doubled his lead three minutes later when his fierce shot defeated the Stoke goalkeeper.

Attendance increased in the second half, but the former captain of England gave no chance of a comeback.

His short-range free kick was swept into the top corner of the goal in the 67th minute to summarize the three points.

The goal was not over when Jayden Bogle shot the ball from outside the box into the top corner and finished 4-0.

With the convincing victory over Stoke, the Rams came seven points ahead of the championship play-off places.

In the other game of the championship on Friday, Cardiff and Reading shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Yakou Meite scored the opening goal for Reading in the eight minute of the game when he went home from eight meters away.

It was not until the 70th minute that Callum Paterson returned from close range.