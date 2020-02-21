[wayne-rooney-scores-cheeky-penalty-on-five-hundredth-league-visual-appearance-as-derby-draw-to-championship-advertising-chasers-fulham]

Wayne Rooney marked his 500th occupation league visual appeal with a purpose but it wasn’t enough to aid Derby beat Fulham as the two sides performed out a 1-1 draw at Pleasure Park Stadium.

The England legend opened the scoring with a pleasant Panenka penalty early in the second half right after Tim Ream managed in the box.

Rex Characteristics Rooney obtained on the scoresheet on his huge evening but the recreation concluded a attract

Even so, a poacher’s intention from Aleksandar Mitrovic ensured advertising hopefuls Fulham would seize a level.

The two sides could have won it in the closing minutes, with Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak earning two superb will save as Rooney drove Derby forward.

It was a specific night for the previous Everton and Manchester United ahead, who played in a extra attacking role in the absence of the hurt Duane Holmes and had a huge affect on the activity.

Derby began properly, forcing an early corner which was worked to Tom Lawrence just outside the box but his shot cleared the stadium roof.

His subsequent work was deflected at the rear of and, when Rooney’s corner was cleared, the previous England skipper uncovered Lawrence once more but his shot lacked the electric power to trouble Rodak.

Fulham were acquiring intervals of possession but Derby were extra threatening and it required a good preserve from Rodak when Rooney discovered Matt Clarke at the back article with a absolutely free kick in the 23rd minute.

The guests two times went shut in the 29th moment when Mitrovic just unsuccessful to hook up with a cross and, when the ball was performed back again in, he headed straight at Ben Hamer.

Derby threatened as soon as additional in the 36th minute when Anthony Knockaert was caught in possession and Lawrence’s reduced shot from the edge of the place was fantastically turned guiding by Rodak.

The residence aspect went ahead in the 55th minute when Fulham performed on their own into trouble and Tim Ream applied a hand to cease Martyn Waghorn heading by means of.

Rooney stepped up and coolly chipped a Panenka penalty into the web as Rodak dived the completely wrong way.

Getty Visuals – Getty Rooney calmly chipped the penalty into the web

Fulham had lacked urgency and it was no shock when they produced a double alter in the 65th moment, which paid off 6 minutes later.

Each subs were included with Ivan Cavaleiro running throughout the edge of the box and, after his shot was blocked, Aboubakar Kamara whipped in a cross which Mitrovic volleyed past Hamer from 12 yards.

Getty Photos – Getty This was Mitrovic’s 22nd purpose of the season

Bobby Decordova-Reid experienced a shot deflected guiding and Cavaleiro fired in excess of ahead of Derby arrived shut to regaining the guide in the 85th minute.

Florian Jozefzoon performed the ball across and Max Fowl hit a stinging shot which Rodak saved brilliantly.

Derby came again and Rodak built a further excellent preserve to claw a Jack Marriott shot off the line in advance of Kevin McDonald blocked the adhere to-up.