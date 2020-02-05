Wayne Rooney was preparing for a “special” reunion with Manchester United after maintaining his good derby shape in midfield

Derby County chief Phillip Cocu says Wayne Rooney’s FA Cup reunion with Manchester United will be special.

The former captain of England and United prepared a showdown in the fifth round with his former club next month and scored a penalty in Tuesday’s 4-2 win in the fourth round against Northampton Town on Tuesday evening.

Rooney celebrates after his team’s fourth goal against Northampton

Rooney is United’s all-time top scorer and the only player to have scored 250 goals for the Reds.

Since leaving the club in 2017, he has played two games against United. In the 2017/18 season, he lost twice to Everton at Old Trafford and Goodison Park.

Cocu, whose team has a home advantage against the giants of the Premier League, said: “He will face the club where he has had a wonderful career. Of course, this is something special.”

“He comes back from the USA, joins us and now plays in his old club where he had a great career. We have to wait a month, but I’m sure he’s ready.

“It will be a wonderful game, not just for Wayne, but for everyone in the club. It is a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it against a strong opponent.

Rooney helped change the shape of the championship club

“Nothing is impossible in football. If you play six times, you lose five times, but maybe once you can win – we have to make sure that the time is March.

“I’m happy for the team, the players and the club.”

Rooney made an immediate impression with Derby after playing in England at the beginning of the year after 18 months in MLS at DC United.

The 34-year-old played in midfield and helped the Rams to five wins in eight games. He has scored goals in his last three games.