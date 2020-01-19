Wayne Scott: Doing the basics well with infrastructure spending

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
56
Wayne Scott: Doing the basics well with infrastructure spending

COMMENT:

The government has indicated that 2020 will see major infrastructure announcements. Given that this is an election year, there will undoubtedly be many opportunities for photos of ministers wearing fluoro jackets brandishing shovels or sitting on shovels.

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR