Wayne Scott: Doing the basics well with infrastructure spending

The government has indicated that 2020 will see major infrastructure announcements. Given that this is an election year, there will undoubtedly be many opportunities for photos of ministers wearing fluoro jackets brandishing shovels or sitting on shovels.

Nothing wrong with all this from the point of view of the quarry sector which provides the aggregate, rock and sand which are the foundation of all infrastructure. New Zealand’s population is expected to reach five million this year – and perhaps close to eight billion by 2060 – infrastructure will continue to be a central concern of any government.

The current administration has also been active in examining everything that moves (or does not move) and once again, it is welcome. Our industry has long promoted the need to place aggregates close to where they are needed to avoid the high additional costs of road transportation, not to mention congestion and unnecessary emissions.

It is nice to see that the new government mineral and petroleum resource strategy launched in August recognizes the need to conserve local sources of quarry materials.

The strategy even repeats AQA’s own calculations that transporting aggregates sees the cost double in the first 30 kilometers “, which is why it is important that quarries are located near their end users”.

This is the key message that we are trying to get successive governments to recognize. So we think we are progressing. That said, there are still reviews underway in a variety of other government policies; if these don’t line up, New Zealand will have a hard time building the million-plus houses it needs over the next 40 years, as well as all the other buildings and roads to connect them .

The National Policy Declaration (NPS) on highly productive land is an example where alignment is necessary. The ministers talked a lot about the need to conserve land such as that with rich soils around my native region of Pukekohe.

It is not known that the best returns to rural land actually come from quarrying. It can produce nearly $ 80,000 per year per hectare, a yield 10 and even 100 times higher than that of agricultural activity. This must now be recognized in all government policies so that we get the right parameters. Yes, it is useful to protect the rich soils of Pukekohe from urban sprawl; the same goes for the very foundations of Auckland’s future growth – aggregates, rock and sand. If the government does not act to protect the abundant sources of these Auckland materials from urban encroachment, we will no longer see trucks from Northland, Waikato and perhaps even further afield traveling to and from our main center .

As with highly productive agricultural land, it is imperative that local aggregate resources throughout the country are identified, appropriately protected from urban encroachment and can be developed for extraction, subject to appropriate environmental controls and planning for site restoration.

Last year, the AQA collaborated with GNS to help the Opotiki District Council identify future sources of aggregates after a proposal for a major upgrade of the Opotiki port exploded, in part by due to poor planning for the supply of local aggregates. We have seen the same problem arise with other major projects such as the Transmission Gully Road project near Wellington.

The Opotiki Council is now awaiting two new requests for authorization of resources for new quarries which should help the development of the port and allow better planning of the overall availability and supply of the enlarged Bay of Abundance region. over the next decade or more.

The AQA is ready to work with any board to identify local aggregated resources.

As it stands, the resource strategy, for all of its support for access to local resources, also supports the government’s vexatious policy “No new mines on protected land” when a third of the future hard rock aggregate resources are found on the DOC area, including stewardship lands. If all these lands are linked to any kind of extraction, this will have major impacts on the future development of infrastructure.

In addition to the resource strategy, the AQA has also recently submitted draft national policy statements for urban development and is preparing briefs on indigenous biodiversity and the review of the Crown Minerals Act, all of which other potential impacts on access to aggregates.

To top it off, the review of the Resource Management Act is accelerating. This gives the government an opportunity to align all of its policies and provide the coherent flow of economic and environmental benefits envisioned as part of the resource strategy. The quarrying industry, as the providers of the foundations upon which everything is built, believes that defining these basic political parameters will see the benefits shared by all.

– Wayne Scott is the CEO of the Aggregate and Quarry Association (AQA).

