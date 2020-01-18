WayV and Lee Soo Man show love for the generation of girls Taeyeon at his concert

WayV and SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man showed support for Girls’s Generation’s Taeyeon during his solo concert!

On January 18, Taeyeon held the second night of his concert “The Unseen” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, and Lee Soo Man and several WayV members showed up to cheer him on.

After the concert, SM Entertainment posted a backstage photo of Taeyeon with Xiaojun, Hendery, Kun, Ten, WinWin and Lee Soo Man on his official Twitter account, as well as a separate photo of Taeyeon with only WayV members. WayV also posted the two photos on its official social media accounts.

(? #TAEYEON & #XIAOJUN & #HENDERY & #KUN & #SOOMANLEE & #TEN & #WINWIN) # 태연 콘서트 ‘CONCERT TAEYEON – THE UNSEEN’ 의 두번째 공연 을 응원 하러 온 # 이수만 선생님 과 #WayV # 샤오 쥔, # 헨 드리, # 쿤, # 텐, # 윈윈!

내일 공연 도 많이 기대 해주세요!? pic.twitter.com/NA0TkE4dkT

– SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) January 18, 2020

#THE_UNSEEN # 泰 妍 # 李秀 满 制作 人 # 肖俊 # 黄冠亨 # 钱 锟 # 李永钦 # 董思成 pic.twitter.com/oEZtCB0qrY

– SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) January 18, 2020

Taeyeon will host the third and final evening of his solo concert “The Unseen” on January 19 at 5 p.m. KST.

How do you feel in this article?