WayV Talk About Something Or Stupid + How To Help Help

In a recent interview and image for Elle magazine, WayV shares his thoughts on close friendships and what he believes to be the strength of the group.

Emphasizing WayV’s passion for music, Kun said, “Every time a new song comes out, members share a flood of ideas. I think all seven of them are truly ambitious.”

Ten agreed, “We all have an open mind about accepting and challenging new challenges,” as Lucas explains, “I believe that every song has its own soul, and most importantly, we immerse ourselves in the world.”

WayV also talk about confidence chemistry as a group, with Yangyang give comments, “This is because we are all people who are positive and the energy. I think that we’re at the stage, energy is supplied to the fans of us.”

Hendery added, “When these members are separated, we find solace in FaceTiming.”

Finally, WayV members thanked their fans.

WinWin said, “It is a source of strength that is great for us, even if we do not promote the album, there are people who are always monitoring us and supports us.”

Xiaojun also indicated that he expects fans to attend special events in the future, explaining, “I really like surprise shows, so I want to prepare our fans.”

