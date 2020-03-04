wb-lanes-of-60-freeway-closed-in-chino-all-through-police-investigation

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) — The 60 Freeway in Chino was shut down in both equally course throughout the early morning rush Wednesday thanks to law enforcement activity.

The investigation started just right before six a.m. close to the Pipeline Avenue exit will involve Chino law enforcement, with the California Freeway Patrol helping.

AIR7 Hd was more than the scene, where visitors was backed up for miles.

Just ahead of eight: 30 a.m., authorities were being noticed escorting motorists touring in the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes remained shut.

The CHP said the closure would be in impact for an unknown duration.

Further specifics about the closure were being not right away released.

Building: This report will be up-to-date as much more info will become accessible.