WBC champion positive for banned substances via gender tests

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions have released a statement on what has been called a WBC champion: “Alejandra Jimenez tests positive for banned substances”.

Jimenez, already blatantly talked about her gender, seemed dirty after winning a world title against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. She had become a world champion with two weights.

Jimenez cooked from heavyweight to super middleweight and dropped a lot of weight to reach her goal.

De La Hoya now says that a routine VADA test was positive.

“It is extremely unfortunate to learn that WBC and WBO super middleweight world champion Alejandra Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) is positive after her title fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurn (6-2, 2 KOs) has been tested for banned substances. on January 11th, ”said De La Hoya.

“As a Franchon promoter, we are incredibly disappointed with her because she has worked incredibly hard to defend her titles.

“However, it is our job to ensure the safety of our fighters both inside and outside the ring.

“That is why we supported and supported the tests in all of our World Cup matches through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“Jimenez ‘fight against Franchon Crews-Dezurn is no exception.

“Now it’s our job to do justice to Franchon by working closely with the WBC and WBO to make them world champions again.”

WBC

The WBC had previously released a statement on Jimenez. An evil troll about their gender and sexuality followed.

They said: “It is shameful and unfortunate to read irresponsible, defamatory, discriminatory and untrue comments on social media. They concern Alejandra Jimenez.

“She is our proud WBC super middleweight world champion.

“The people who write such garbage and the organizations that publish it have no moral integrity. It is the WBC’s duty to correct the record and stop the terrible and inhuman attack on a person who is a role model. A motivation for the world.

“In a sport like boxing, which is traditionally known to accept people from all walks of life and the diversity of its participants, our champion Alejandra Jimenez is the target of attacks to have the courage to be openly gay. Manifest an appearance that pleases you and your community.

“Alejandra Jimenez is bullied and robbed of the most deserving moment of fame. It should be praised for being a role model.

“Instead, she has to defend her looks and lifestyle.

“The false and completely unfounded allegations made against our Jimenez offended the boxing community and society, but above all Alejandra.

“The WBC remains proud of our champion. We recognize their amazing accomplishments. We continue to stand by her thanks to her fame.

A huge can of worms has now been opened. Based on the results, Jimenez will be examined in more detail.

Above all, overturning her victory could be the least of the problems she faces.