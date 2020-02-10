WBC President happy with the number of weight classes in boxing

Ringside 10/02/2020

📷 WBC

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman called for boxing to keep all seventeen weight classes in motion, and outlined his reasons for doing so.

In his last contribution to the 12th round, Sulaiman was pleased with the way the current climate works.

WBN had previously suggested that boxing could be reduced to fifteen while losing a number of world championship titles.

Sulaiman said: “The Libra was a boxer’s worst enemy. Physical and mental fatigue is enormous, even inhumane, while trying to lose weight to stay within the confines of a fight.

“The risk of serious injury increases exponentially here. Dehydration is linked to the tragic formula of a ring accident: dehydration + fatigue + punch = brain injury.

“The World Boxing Council has implemented many specific rules and measures to address this sensitive issue. On this occasion we will talk about the intermediate areas.

Boxing originally recognized eight traditional divisions: heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, bantamweight and flyweight.

“The creation of intermediate divisions has managed to reduce the inhumane sacrifices that the fighters had to make to have the same weight, or the significant disadvantages they had when they had to advance to the next.

“The welterweight division is privileged. Significant names appear in his lists, which have left their mark in modern times.

“Let’s start with the first champion to win five world titles in different weight categories and a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal: Sugar Ray Leonard, who was a great champion with unique style, speed and accuracy.

“Leonard had a brilliant career as a professional. His boxing elegance was evident in the divisions in which he fought: Welter, Super Welter, Middle, Super Middle and Light Heavy.

“There are countless documented cases of suffering that cause these inhuman efforts to give weight.

“This is the case of the super featherweight world champion, the late Ricardo Arredondo, who suffered martyrdom in the last few days before a fight. To reach the division’s official weight, he had eaten only one raw egg in 24 hours.

“Another case related to the days of absence of intermediate divisions occurred with the idol of Mexico, Raúl” Ratón “Macías, who, as I said before boxing, had to” dry up “. already in the ring, between round and round, he drank desperately the water they gave him to rinse his mouth. His daily meal was also a boiled egg.

“The Straw Weight Division was founded during the World Conference in Aruba in October 1987 and the first champion in the same year was the Japanese Hiroki Ioka.

“This division is the smallest and is under the light fly weight. Today it is called the minimum weight. One of the greats of boxing had a legendary career thanks to the founding of this division, Ricardo “Finito” Lopez, who successfully defended his WBC straw championship 22 times.

“The emblematic Oscar de la Hoya, who is proudly Mexican-American and has won six championships after his Olympic gold medal, has returned to the great intermediate champions: super feather, light, super light, medium, super medium and welter.

“Roberto“ Manos de Piedra ”Durán is also a great role model, son of a Panamanian mother and a Mexican father. He conquered four divisions: Light, Welter, Super Welter and Medium.

Now that we’re talking about the middleweight division, we need to remember the battle of José Ángel “Mantequilla” Nápoles against Carlos Monzón. The Mexican-Cuban welterweight wanted to conquer the middleweight championship against the Argentine fighter. There was a remarkable difference in size between the two. Monson, blow after blow, put him out of the ring.

“There was no welterweight category at that time.

In 1975 the World Boxing Council launched the Light Flyweight Division and the Italian Franco Udella was crowned champion after beating Valentín Duende Martínez.

“Four years later, at the annual WBC convention in Morocco, we voted to create the Super Flyweight division. His first master was the Venezuelan Rafael Orono.

In 1976 the Super Bantam division came into the modern era. The first champion was the Panama Rigoberto Riasco, who was crowned before his eyes.

“One of the most famous fighters in history is the American Floyd Mayweather, who has the belts in his luxurious residence that demonstrate his supremacy in the Super Feather, Light, Superlight, Welter and Super Welter divisions.

“Floyd was incredibly quick, accurate, and tenacious. He applied the most important principle in boxing: hit and not be hit. His style was very effective. He was unbeaten with 50 wins.

“The Detroit Cobra, Tommy Hearns, is another famous world champion. His blows resembled the speed of a snake. He was faced with the best of his time, including Marvin Hagler, Ray Leonard and Roberto Durán. Hearns won the Welter, Super Welter, Middle, Super Middle and Light Heavyweight crowns.

PACMAN

“There are also Manny Pacquiao with seven world championship titles: Fly, Super Bantam, Super Feather, Light, Superlight, Welter and Super-Welter. and Roy Jones Jr. with four championships: medium, super medium, easy-difficult and difficult.

“Without missing out on the immortal Julio César Chávez with his three world belts: super feather, light and super light.

“Canelo Álvarez, who continues to write his history and legacy because he still has many years ahead of him. He has already been crowned in the Super Welter, Middle, Super Middle and Light Heavy divisions.

“Other exceptional fighters that ruled in several divisions were Erik Morales and Jorge Arce, and Puerto Rican Wilfred Benítez.

“In this way, the intermediate divisions were created that continue to give the world boxing a shine.”