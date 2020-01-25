WBC promises “in-depth investigation” of Alejandra Jimenez’s failure

World Boxing News 25/01/2020

📸 Hogan photos

Alejandra Jimenez made headlines again this weekend after being reported by VADA and WBC for an adverse finding in a drug test sample.

Jimenez, a former super heavyweight WBC champion, defeated Franchon Crews-Decurn earlier this month and became a queen with two weights.

First, questions and allegations were made to Jimenez. Not because of possible drug use, but because of their looks.

Jimenez was pelted with mud because some people believed the Mexican was born a man.

These shock comments were previously dismissed and condemned by the WBC.

Now that this final situation has come to light, the WBC has promised to go through the full process properly.

“The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has informed the WBC that an A-sample collected on January 10th by super middleweight champion Alejandra Jimenez produced a negative result for a banned substance. This came under the WBC Clean Boxing program, ”said the organization.

“The WBC will follow its usual protocol. Among other things, we offer Champion Jimenez the opportunity to witness the opening of the B-sample. Or to send a representative.

“The WBC will closely investigate the circumstances that led to the negative finding.

“Champion Alejandra Jimenez will maintain the proper running of the WBC Clean Boxing Protocol.

“As is common in similar situations, the WBC will provide additional information as the investigation and decision-making process continues,” concluded Mauricio Sulaimán, WBC president.

Jimenez faces a ban if found guilty and the possible overturning of the result against Franchon-Dezurn.

The fighter has yet to make an official comment on her week in the media spotlight.

GOLD YOUNG

A statement by Crews-Dezurns promoter Golden Boy has already been released.

They said, “As a Franchon promoter, we are incredibly disappointed with her because she has worked incredibly hard to defend her titles.

“However, it is our job to ensure the safety of our fighters. Both inside and outside the ring.

“That is why we supported and supported the tests in all of our World Cup matches through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“Jimenez ‘fight against Franchon Crews-Dezurn is no exception.

“Now it is our job to work closely with the WBC to find justice for Franchon. Also with the WBO to re-establish her as world champion. “