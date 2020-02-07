WBC says Ivan Redkach’s punishment for “Mike Tyson” bite is enough

Ringside 07/02/2020

West Amanda Westcott

The World Boxing Council has decided not to punish Ivan Redkach’s welterweight for his shock bite against ex-world champion Danny Garcia.

According to Garcia, Redkach called “Mike Tyson” to “Swift” before nibbling on him in his last fight.

The WBC announced its opinion and said that the penalty imposed by the New York Commission is already sufficient.

Ivan Redkach is a professional boxer; A family man who found boxing as a means of caring for his family and his future. As his professional career shows, Ivan has worked very hard for years to advance in sport and get the chance to become world champion.

On January 25, Ivan challenged Danny Garcia for the WBC Welterweight Silver Championship. This important fight could have been Ivan’s last chance to position himself for the fight for a world championship.

During his fight against Garcia, as clearly shown in the fight video, Ivan made a big mistake in the form of an intentional foul. one of the many fouls listed in the guidelines of the professional boxing ring officials. Most of those present, including Garcia’s referee against Redkach, failed to notice Ivan’s foul.

Yes, Ivan fouled Garcia by biting him on the shoulder. Ivan’s foul was deliberate and represents “unsportsmanlike conduct in the ring”. It is therefore a violation of the WBC Rules & Regulations and the WBC can take disciplinary action.

RESULT

Fortunately, Ivan’s foul did not affect the outcome of the fight in any way. Compared to other fouls and incidents that have occurred in this sport, Ivan’s surface foul seems to be rather insignificant.

However, the WBC will not look the other way and tackle the matter. When this Ivan committed the foul during an officially WBC-sanctioned fight.

The media reported that the local jurisdiction where the battle between Garcia and Redkach was held suspended Ivan’s license and fined him $ 10,000. The WBC believes that the severity of these penalties is a sufficient penalty for Ivan.

Anyone who knows Ivan can testify who he is. gentle, hardworking and respectful. I am sure that Ivan regrets his mistake, which hurt him immensely and endangered his boxing career.

The WBC will meet with Ivan and extend his helping hand so that the right changes can be made.