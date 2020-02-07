We all share this grief

The tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 over Tehran in early January offers a sober opportunity to consider what it means to be a Canadian today. And while what is found in the midst of horror is mostly unspeakable pain, its aftermath also offers a hopeful view of a changing nation.

Of the 176 on board the aircraft, 57 were Canadian citizens and a further 29 were permanent residents. Almost all of the passengers were on their way to Canada and most were of Iranian origin. The flight was a physical reminder of the 210,000-strong Iranian diaspora in Canada. And the connections are getting closer: Last year, Iran was one of the top ten countries of origin for new permanent residents of Canada (the first step to becoming a citizen) and is now registering more registrations annually than the UK. This is how Canada changes.

The victims of Flight 752 are equally impressive. Two students from the Saint Mary’s University Master of Finance program and two engineering students from Dalhousie are among the dead. Three students from the University of Ottawa. Four from Western University. Six from the University of Toronto. Ten faculty members and students from the University of Alberta. Many returned to Canada after the Christmas break in Iran. “The people we lost on the plane were truly the smartest young researchers in the world,” Neda Maghbouleh, a sociology professor at the University of Toronto who studies Iranian migration through the United States and Canada, told Reuters after the tragedy. “It is an indescribable loss.”

Again, we can see Canada as a haven. The number of study permits issued by Canada to Iranian citizens has almost tripled since 2016, largely due to the recent U.S. sanctions against international students from Iran and other Muslim countries.

Finally, the plane crash provides an opportunity to think about how Canada itself responds to tragedies. When 329 people, mostly Canadians of Indian descent, were killed in the 1985 Air India bombing off the Irish coast, there was no immediate nationwide outbreak of mourning. The then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney called the Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to express his condolences if it should have been the other way around. It took several decades and an apology from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper to position this event in national awareness as the deadliest terrorist attack ever against Canadians.

This time, at half-mast flags flying across the country and vigils flickering on the university campuses and in the town squares from coast to coast (also in Iqaluit), the prime minister quickly and appropriately described the accident as a “terrible loss” from Canadians of Iranian origin, but also from all over Canada. Trudeau added, “The country is gutted. “And:” While no words relieve your pain, I want you to know that an entire country is with you. “

On our front page this month we offer a Farsi print of condolences. Mâ Hamé dar in gham shareek Hasteem is literally translated as “we are all partners in this grief” or “we all share this grief”. We preferred these words to other equally moving Iranian expressions of loss because, together with the Farsi speakers and experts we consulted, we considered it the best example of a collective spirit of national destruction.

Condolences to this grieving country, all Canadians.