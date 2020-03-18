“We are all here together. Flatten the curve “

One week after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, actor Tom Hanks said on Tuesday that he still has symptoms of the disease, but remains isolated in isolation by washing, washing dishes and playing Gin Rummy with his wife, the actress. Rita Wilson, who also did the tests. positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks also urged everyone to come together to combat the spread of coronavirus. “We are all here together. We flatten the curve, ”he said.

The Forrest Gump star provided his latest update via Instagram. “Hey, people. Good news: One week after being tested positively, the symptoms are the same in self-isolation. There’s no fever, but it does. Folding clothes and doing dishes leads to a nap in the sofa, “the actor wrote.

The two-time Oscar winner also joked that his wife has won six hands in a row with Gin Rummy, and that he has learned that the thick Vegemite did not spread.

Hanks explained that the vintage typewriter featured in his Instagram post was a favorite personal item he brought with him to Australia. The actor was on the Gold Coast to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. Warner Bros. he suspended production of the film after Hanks was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Hanks and Wilson were hospitalized after their diagnoses and were released yesterday. But the couple remain isolated.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com