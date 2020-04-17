‘We are all in this together’: Winnipeg’s men share knowledge of the race in London’s COVID-19 fight

WINNIPEG –

A Winnipeg man has discovered the effects of COVID-19 on health care in England.

Nelson Bettencourt currently lives in London and has just completed his first week of hygiene with the National Health Service (NHS).

“We are all in this together as a group of invisible enemies,” he told CTV News on Skype on Thursday.

Bettencourt, who also works as a dancer, took a job in London after working in Canada was canceled because of COVID-19.

“When I got in the boat, they were like, ‘How much work can you do? And how much do you enjoy working? ‘”He said. “I said I could do whatever you wanted.”

Bettencourt works 12 hours a day for six straight days. Thursday was his first holiday.

In his first few days, he started working for another team, working in the intensive care unit.

“I was motivated to learn from my counselor and learn how to do the job, but it was difficult to see how it affected people in a negative way,” he said. “” Because, you’ve heard the numbers, the dead, you hear the people who are affected, but when you really see it, and what it’s doing, that’s at least-to me- it hit all the difference. I don’t think. “

READ MORE: ‘You’re Not Alone’: Manitoba premier gets frustrated when talking about the spread

If Bettencourt is working in a room where patients are NOT-19, he is wearing all personal protective equipment.

“I will not be skinned, just an area for my eyesight, but I still have a face mask,” she said.

Seeing the near-term impact Bettencourt thinks more people will have the disease. He said that when going out to buy groceries on his holiday, he also noticed people in the park were not following directions.

“It’s hard for me not to get involved and be like, ‘Do you know what you do to spread the disease and put people at risk?'” “Maybe it’s not you, and it may not be your acquaintance, but it may be your grandmother’s friend, or it may be your brother. You just never know who will crash. “

Bettencourt said he was pleased the medical staff, nurses and all the hospital staff did, and said hospital cleaners also had to admit known for their role in protecting COVID-19.

“We gave them a clean place to work,” he said. “At the beginning, when I was going to go for this, I said ‘I’m just clean, I’m just clean,’ but I saw the work they did, and I saw that role also Surprisingly I thought I had given it a try before, and I’m happy to do it now.I know I’m picking up trash, I’m picking up trash, I’m sweeping and mopping and cleaning places, and I know what I do is important for the hospital to be implanted in its systems. “

. (tags for competitors) winnipeg