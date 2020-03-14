“We are all nationalists now,” Boris “negligent”

Nigel Farage has stated that governments across Europe’s actions on the coronavirus “show the concept of solidarity, so championshiped by the EU and its globalist friends, it has nothing left. We are all nationalists now.”

President Donald Trump’s recent decision to ban the entry of Schengen Area without Europe’s borders demonstrates that he prioritizes United States health-related concerns over the economy.

European politicians have harshly criticized President Trump’s decision as “nationalist”, saying “viruses do not recognize borders”, while the European Commission said that the EU “disapproves” of the northern leader’s “unilateral” decision -American taken “without consultation” by Brussels bureaucrats.

The Brexit party leader said that European governments act themselves unilaterally – nationalists – throughout the bloc, without the authority of Brussels, threatening the central superstate mythology that can only guarantee the collective security of Europeans.

“They are all watching for number one. Although it is understandable for each country to focus on their own people, the idea that a bloc like the EU is willing or able to guarantee the security and security of all its members is likely to be shattered, “wrote Farage to The Telegraph.

Boris Johnson says we will take action in the future, but not now. This is not leadership.

– Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 12, 2020

Criticizing one of the jewels in the crown of the European Union – the Schengen Area without a passport – Mr Farage observed: “Austria has closed the border with Italy unless the Italians can prove a clear health certificate. Since it is virtually impossible for anyone to attain good health by conducting tests only when people show physical symptoms of the virus, the question must be asked: How much is the Schengen area now? “

However, Farage also condemned the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, for his lack of leadership in the country for failing to take more aggressive measures against the coronavirus, and in particular for the apparent failure of screenshots in Milan on Sunday. after the Italian region of Lombardy had declared a state of emergency.

Therefore, it is government policy that COVID-19 should be killed by hundreds of thousands of people so that we can develop herd immunity. I can’t believe it. https://t.co/5ECUpkpqIu

– Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 13, 2020

He wrote: “From a government that continues to struggle to take hold and seize this crisis, it has been simply negligent. People will forgive a leader who thinks he has done his best in very difficult circumstances. Donald Trump seems to have seen from What a way the wind blows. The one who will not be forgiven is a leader who does not care about his people. Boris Johnson has to be very careful. “

He added that even if the omission of the President of the United Kingdom Trump from his travel ban “is a testament to our status as an independent country … I suspect it will not be long before Britain is also in the flight list “.

The Brexiteer also criticized the Johnson government for its scientist’s claim that 60 percent of Brits need to catch the Wuhan virus to develop “herd immunity” because the coronavirus could return annually as winter flu.

Farage wrote on Friday, “So the government’s policy is that Covid-19 should be killed by hundreds of thousands of people so that we can develop herd immunity. I can’t believe it.”

Czechs follow Trump’s main and banned entry from foreigners from 13 countries https://t.co/Xu9Ewx90zr

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 12, 2020

