We are all quite skeptical of ‘MAFS’ Steve’s Shitty $ 400 cargo pants

A few important moments stood out for me. First, and this may be a controversial opinion for some, but Mishel is an icon. She threw a tie on the slopes – kicked the snow and called the boots “hideous” – and literally reminded me of the time when I drove to Mount Buller with my family tossed a similar tie, refused to ski, and Dad with my buddy sledding forced 8 year olds themselves for the rest of the trip. (He loved it though.) When Mishel told Steve to just shut up and say, “Can’t we just talk?” I felt it on a deep level.

Second, Steve’s claim that his cruel cargo pants are worth $ 300 (or $ 400 or $ 500 depending on his claims) is utter nonsense.

With that in mind, let’s review some of the best-known reactions to this episode of MAFS. I just couldn’t start with anyone other than Stacey.

“Do it for the money.”

“Do it for them money.”

“Do it for the money.” #MAFS pic.twitter.com/IpuEEbP6tp

– Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) February 11, 2020

I’m Stacey when my ASOS shipment says “Delivered” but there’s nothing on my door.

#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/Z6Ee44uy2i

– AMY ⭐️ (@ amyjane_76) February 11, 2020

The Twitter users, who are so nice and caring, then gave Aleks some advice on how to get rid of Ivan’s cell phone.

Aleks wants to do it with Ivan’s cell phone … # MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/jSNIQAEEOh

– Married at first sight experts (@mafsexperts) February 11, 2020

I don’t want to tell you how to deal with Ivan and his phone, Aleks … but here’s a little suggestion #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/arf5ieVU5r

– Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) February 11, 2020

Okay, the main event. Steve, there’s really no way these pants can cost $ 400 unless Jesus Christ wore them. Even then, it is impossible for Jesus to be crucified in these cargo pants.

“I tore my $ 200 pants! They cost me $ 300! I’m so angry that I ruined my $ 400 pants! “#MAFS pic.twitter.com/RdiJMh4eme

– Tom Ford (@ TomFord83), February 11, 2020

$ 400 cargo pants? man you were ripped off #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/cXcJFcEUdN

– Adam Clarke (@ adac_035), February 11, 2020

Then there was the exaggerated kiss between Jonethen and Connie.

I haven’t seen a kiss eagerly awaited since The Office ???? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/oYtNGPlsD5

– Seapunk esthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) February 11, 2020

Connie’s first kiss… In reality #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/3678DIbUxf

– Andrew (@ AJS_000), February 11, 2020

I tap Netflix and chill for Connie and Johnnie. #MAFSAU #mafs pic.twitter.com/nzq4YLDnEk

– Metal_J (@Metal_JT) February 11, 2020

A happy ending. I know they haven’t known each other for so long, but it still makes me giggle that we’re celebrating the fact that a couple of newlyweds had their first kiss on a honeymoon.

May it be much more exciting. To the next episode.

