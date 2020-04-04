“We are at an Exponential Growth Stage”: New York Health Care Worker in Coronavirus

Jason Zucker, M.D., is a clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a clinical researcher on the epidemic group, with a focus on HIV and other infectious diseases. At present, most recent studies in combination with SARS-CoV-2 have been documented, and Zucker’s definition has shifted to providing care for COVID-19-positive patients. of NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia, and medical advice to their medical team.

The data of COVID-19 is changed by the sun. We learn more and more from our colleagues in China, our colleagues in Italy, our colleagues in Spain, and ourselves here, and we have updated all of this information. into our instructions. Obviously when you have as many patients as we do in New York, it is hard to keep everyone from following instructions. We have created a unique service that all groups with Patient-19 call, and we can help them get started management by the most recent updates we have. Most importantly, we also have our own infection control team that can go out and see patients if needed, but there is a national shortage of personal protective equipment, yes as we are trying to reduce the number of patients we do not need to look at.

We are in a growing stage of presentation in New York City. Our first issue at Irving Medical Center was March 3. It was slowly growing by the first week, and we experienced an expansion that has now estimated well over 300 patients admitted. This is a chronic disease. There is some new data out of Seattle that the average ICU stay is 17 days. So we are still seeing an increase in new cases like we saw last week, but we still see a lot of patients from last week coming back and saying they are still not improving.

The majority of patients also have mild symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath; it can feel like the deepest pain you have had in the past – and we still encourage those patients not to come to the hospital. A second group of patients with milder symptoms of symptoms have been admitted to the hospital, diagnosed, and discharged. And then there was a third group of patients who were admitted to the hospital, and that was a lot of broken pieces. Most of them have the required oxygen – they have respiratory problems and they do not receive the oxygen they need. People with breathing problems, chest pain, and / or confusion should come to the office immediately. Some of the patients may be raised to the nasal cavity, which is the only respiratory tract, which is more disturbed than, say, a reflux, which gives you 100% oxygen, which is itself heavier than the exits, which are the tubes that help you breathe.

ER folks have done a really good job of diagnosing patients – praising patients who need to be screened, and leaving patients who will be home. But we will not really know what we did until we look at the latter case.

As we have seen in other countries, the majority of patients admitted are older, but we often see young people as well. We saw patients in their 30s, 40s, and 50s who were previously healthy. The percentage of patients is lower, but we still see them coming in as worse. Many of these hope that the risks to young patients may be associated with genetic predisposition. We all have a genetic component of an individual, and there may be specific genetic variants that respond to this immune system, and that is what we see in people who are sick. Again, we will not know this for a moment.

