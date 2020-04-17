“We are fighting Covid-19, Pakistan is just exporting terror,” says army chief – Indiaa News

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday condemned the ruthless ceasefire violations by Pakistan’s Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, saying that the entire world has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic, but that the neighboring country has not stopped creating problems.

Gen MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to the region to review the security situation amid national incarceration and an unusual attack in armistice offenses by the Pakistani military.

This is the first visit of the Army Chief to the Forward Area after the closure was introduced to break the chain of coronavirus infections. He will return to Delhi on Friday.

“It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India are fighting the threat of this pandemic, our neighbor is still causing us problems,” General Naravane said while speaking to ANI.

“While we are busy not only helping our citizens, but the rest of the world, sending medical teams and exporting drugs, on the other hand, Pakistan only exports terror. That doesn’t do well, ”he added.

Five commandos, as well as five terrorists, were killed on April 5, when troops prevented the group from sneaking into Kashmir Valley from the Keran sector.

On April 10, the army announced that it had destroyed cartridges and ammunition dumps in Kupran’s Keran sector through the LoC, retaliating against a ceasefire violation.

In response to the unprovoked violation of the ceasefire, the army targeted Pakistani positions with artillery rifles and caused serious damage to Pakistani military existence, terror launch pads and ammunition depots.

India has already filed protests with Pakistan over the killing of a woman and two children in a shooting by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a demarche, Kashmir has strongly condemned the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians that led to the killing of 35-year-old Shamim Begum and Javid Ahmad Khan, a resident of Reddi Chokibal and eight-year-old Zeeshan Bashir of Tumna Kupwara village.

Demargs stressed that Pakistani forces continue to resort to unprovoked fire and ceasefire violations and asked Islamabad to investigate such atrocities against civilians, people familiar with the events said.

The Pakistani military committed more ceasefire violations during January to March this year compared to the corresponding periods in the previous two years.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1144 times between January and March, with the highest number of violations (411) recorded last month when Covid-19 cases began to peak globally. The Pakistani military has violated the ceasefire 685 times in 2019 and 627 times in 2018 for the period January to March.

