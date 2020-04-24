We are getting a new episode of ‘Parks and Recreation’

I have a lot of interest in this world but nothing very close to my heart from NBC’s Parks and Entertainment. Easily my favorite TV show, the comedy led by Amy Pohler is always turned around when I need it. Perhaps just to keep my spirits up I am now reconsidering the series during separation.

And now, lucky for me and the wider universe, we’re getting a new episode of the show to help make money. Not really, the parks and amusements are coming back for an episode again. Every time I stop and think about it for too long, I start crying again. Benefiting from Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund, the episode is an optimistic call to those who can donate money to help vulnerable communities and have the opportunity to improve all souls.

The show’s co-producer Mike Schur talks about why he thought of bringing back the park and entertainment for this episode now

“Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could add some meaning. I sent an optimistic email to the actors and they came back to me in 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Wrecks’ team has cut another 30 minutes of Pavni’s life into pieces and we hope everyone will enjoy it. And donate! “

Lisa Katz, vice president of scripted programming at NBC, and Tracy Pacosta discussed why it’s important to bring back Pohler’s Leslie Knopp at this point.

“At such an uncertain time, we can think of no one better than Leslie Knopf to unite her country with her unceasing enthusiasm and compassion. A huge thank you to Mike Shur and the actors at Parks and Recreation for putting this great together and putting a smile on all our faces for raising money for such a good cause. “

I know that I and many other park and amusement fans have thought about how the show feels necessary at the moment and how much we miss it. I have been dreaming of a leader like Leslie since the 2001 election. But even in the midst of a global crisis, he is the image we need to keep on the right footing. So far in the episode’s plot, NBC has revealed that “the story comes from the events of that day – Pawny’s most dedicated government employee, Leslie Knopp, is determined to stay connected with her friends during social distance.”

Did everyone fall apart when they saw Leslie Knopp return from Pavni to collect money with her friends? Try to see Jerry and use the zoom, April Ludgate mess with his background and Ben continues to be pressured with what’s going on? (These are my predictions)) I think my best friends came back just when I needed them the most. And the whole cast is really back, with some special guests, according to an NBC press release:

The main characters of the series will return in a 30-minute special, starring lead actors Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Hair, and Retta. (In addition, several guest stars from the Pavani universe can pop-in.

The aspirations of the actors, crew and creatives to reunite for the charity are particularly pleasing and some corporate sponsors are also drawing.

State Firm and Subaru of America will each donate 150,000, and a total of $ 500,000 will be called for a grant combined with the cast of NBC Universal and the author / producer / “Parks and Recreation”.

I’ve talked a lot about my parks and recreation because it’s the world to me. It gives me advice, like Leslie Knopp did, and when the world becomes a bit more (like how the world feels now) helps me focus. The show was so dear to my heart that I often wrote about it, even though it went off the air in 201 – so I rolled my eyes to make sure it would reappear to make sure I was really awake and not dreaming. For eyes.

“In times of stress or moments of transition, sometimes it can feel like the whole world is closing in on you. When this happens you should close your eyes, take a deep breath, listen to the people who love you while giving you advice and remember what is really important. “

The news hit in the middle of a special moment yesterday and then it happened that some light beacon hugged me and gave me my favorite show (or my boss texted me in all the caps but you got the idea)) Parks and Recreation Resurrection Talk to our favorite characters Saying can only be reunion but I love Mike Shurke my heart and p With relief I believe, therefore, has the potential, as a pick-me-right now it’s going to be up in May and I can not wait.

The new episode will air on Thursday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. irs ET / PT NBC comedy slot that Parks and Recreation was once enriched as NBC notes, “Leslie Knopp and Du-Guder’s Consciousness Everywhere, please visit www.fedamerica.org / parksandrec Go, “If you have a way to lend a helping hand.

