We are heading for the Great Depression, the full-fledged Democrats

A clearly shocked Rush Limbaugh on Thursday warned his listeners that America is heading for another Great Depression if the economy shrinks further due to shutdowns in response to a coronavirus crisis.

“All we need is a 30 to 40% contraction in this economy,” said the conservative radio host. “We will first grasp the territory of the Great Recession and then the depression, if that does not stop, and the idea of ​​some people defending it!”

Limbaugh emphasized that Americans need to know that this path to depression could begin a reversal immediately, but that “there are forces opposed to it”:

We know who they are. We know exactly. We know they are all Democrats. We know they are some in the health and medical community.

…

Driven boosters, the media and Democrats are all on the agenda for Democrats … They expect the coronavirus to accomplish what Robert Mueller and the representation, Adam Schiff, failed to do.

Limbaugh, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during a State of the Union address in February, told his audience Americans do “ourselves, and it’s incredible how fast! “

He said:

Three years to revive an economy, create roaring circumstances. It took less than two months to clear everything. Twenty-two million people applying for unemployment compensation – 22 million – and the idea that there is no angry cry around the world that this must be stopped?

This cry would have been better, because this … We are already saying that this is not sustainable. This is untenable! This is cataclysmic! We are in the midst of an autonomous disaster that we can fix (grab, grab, break) in the snapshot of our fingers.

“How could anyone want to keep this economy closed?” asked the radio host, repeatedly saying that the whole concept of what has happened in America over the past two months is nothing short of amazing:

How could anyone heal anything less than scared, outraged and mortified that 22 million people have been fired for something that can end up killing less than 50,000 people? It is unprecedented! And yet, there are people who want to keep up with the circumstances we are in. And that bothers the mind.

“It’s so counter-definitive to Americanism,” Limbaugh continued. “We cannot continue! … I can’t believe it’s been so long! I can’t believe … In a way, I can’t believe that the American people have not yet aroused outrage over it. “