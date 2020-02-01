‘We are just scared’: anxiety in Auckland student apartments as coronavirus risk continues

The disinfectant Dettol and “extreme anxiety” filled the halls of the student apartments in Auckland yesterday, despite New Zealand escaping its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

At 3.30 p.m. yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that the test results for the first possible case of coronavirus in New Zealand were negative.

On Friday, it was announced that a patient at the Auckland hospital was being held in isolation after showing symptoms of a possible coronavirus.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield informed the media at a press conference in Wellington that the patient did not have a coronavirus, while urging the Kiwis to remain vigilant for symptoms.

“We have a result – it is encouraging to see that the result has been negative and of course, fantastic for the person,” said Bloomfield.

He thanked the patient for “doing all the right things”, including self-isolation after developing symptoms.

The negative test result came when the death toll in China reached 259, with at least 11,000 other cases reported.

And despite the negative test result, in Auckland’s CBD apartment buildings, apprehension remained among predominantly international students and workers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Health David Clark during their update on the coronavirus at the post-ministerial press conference, The Hive, Parliament, Wellington. January 28, 2020.

On Thursday, it was reported that a Chinese male student would be in solitary confinement at Auckland hospital after being tested for a possible coronavirus.

However, it is not certain that this student was the same patient as the Department of Health got rid of the disease yesterday.

Several of the international students met by the Herald outside the Empire apartment complex at Whitaker Place, near AUT University and the University of Auckland, said they had returned to China in recent years. month.

Many residents met outside the Empire said that an apartment manager had advised them to stay “in their rooms” for two weeks.

Chinese international students Grace Tong, 19, and Christina Lou, 18, said they did not have to follow instructions because they had not returned to China during the summer months.

“Someone from the building told us in person that we had to stay in our rooms or inside for two weeks if we had just returned from China,” said Tong.

“There is also Dettol in all elevators now, just last week. You are supposed to use it before and after you press the buttons.”

A sign from the Ministry of Health informing residents of the symptoms of coronavirus was also hung in the home.

Tim Guo, 38, an AUT engineering student, is from the Chinese city of Tianjin and lives in Empire apartments in Auckland CBD. Empire apartment complex at Whitaker Place, Auckland.

Tim Guo, 38, a TUE student, is from the Chinese city of Tianjin and said his friends had heard that the lone Chinese student was also at the TUE – but was unsure.

AUT did not respond to an approach from the Herald last night.

Guo said he had not returned to China since April 2019, so he was not personally worried – and his family in Tianjin is 1,000 km from the center of the epidemic in Wuhan.

Another French international student living in the Whitaker Place apartments, which include the Empire and Columbia buildings, said she was “extremely worried” during the last two weeks of her internship in New Zealand.

“I saw everything they did, put on masks and put disinfectant everywhere,” said the woman.

“No information, absolutely nothing. I only heard it from other people. We know nothing, we are just afraid and we hope.

“I am extremely worried, because the people who come [to the apartments] every day – they are tourists. So every day is a chance.

“There are only disinfectants in the elevators but that’s it, it won’t block everything.”

Pedestrians wearing masks walk past Chinese national flags on Nanjing East Road, a shopping street, in Shanghai, China on Thursday January 23, 2020.

The French woman said the Empire apartment workers are all wearing face masks now – but they haven’t been given to residents either.

For the Kiwis currently stranded in Hubei province, an Air NZ flight on the map is expected to leave Auckland today and arrive in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday NZT.

However, the kiwis will be checked by officials from the Ministry of Health when boarding in Wuhan, and if they show symptoms of coronavirus would be left in China.

Head of State of Aviation Savage said the Air NZ crew on board the flight would operate with gloves and face masks alongside officials from the Department of Health.

“Only people without symptoms will get on the plane,” said Savage.

The flight crew wears surgical masks in the arrival hall of the terminal at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Air NZ also announced yesterday the suspension of its Auckland-Shanghai service from February 9 to March 29.

Air New Zealand’s Commander in Chief of Operational Integrity and Standards, Captain David Morgan, said the move reflected the potential impact of international travel bans on crew logistics and a further decline in customer bookings on the road over the next two months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced even more drastic measures against all non-Australians from mainland China arrested at the Australian border.

Morrison said that all foreign travelers who have left or crossed mainland China will now be denied entry to Australia for at least the next two weeks.

The number of Australians confirmed to have contracted a coronavirus rose to 12 yesterday.

