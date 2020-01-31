“We are no longer a ghost town”, bounces Raetihi

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
34

A number of Raetihi companies believe that the time has come for those who wish to settle.

This follows a few difficult months for the city.

In October of last year, 400 meters of State Highway 4 gave way to a slip, adding 90 minutes of driving time between Whanganui and Raetihi via Fields Track or Whanganui River Road.

Gary Griffin-Chappel in front of Angel Louise Cafe, Raetihi.

READ ALSO

Raetihi is doing well. Photo / Bevan Conley

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR