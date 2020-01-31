“We are no longer a ghost town”, bounces Raetihi

A number of Raetihi companies believe that the time has come for those who wish to settle.

This follows a few difficult months for the city.

In October of last year, 400 meters of State Highway 4 gave way to a slip, adding 90 minutes of driving time between Whanganui and Raetihi via Fields Track or Whanganui River Road.

A temporary route for SH4 was reopened on December 20.

A little over a month later, Raetihi companies are getting back on track, with traffic and customers increasing day by day.

“Since the New Year, we have certainly seen a remarkable increase in traffic and people crossing the city,” said Raetihi Promotions president Gary Griffin-Chappel.

Griffin-Chappel said he thought there were more businesses open in the city than in recent years.

They were in the early stages of planning a downtown, hoping to reproduce something similar to what Foxton did.

The three to five year project would involve new tracks in the region as well as new facilities.

“This will give us a new library, new meeting rooms and a space where Uenuku can exhibit his artefacts, so it’s an exciting project.”

Gary Griffin-Chappel in front of Angel Louise Cafe, Raetihi.

Another distant goal for the city was to open the Ameku Road footbridge, and eventually connect it to the Bridge to Nowhere trail in the heart of Whanganui National Park.

Griffin-Chappel reiterated that these were initial plans for the next three to five years, but said: “As it starts to take off, we will see more people want to come to town and open new businesses.” .

Volcano Vibe Collective portrait artist Paula Charlton said living in Raetihi is becoming more and more viable.

The Volcano Vibe Collective is a group of artists who organize workshops and have a gallery on the main street, and have been in business since June 2019.

They aspired to become a community center for the city.

“A place where people can come up with ideas, develop workshops, and provide opportunities for skills improvement,” said Charlton.

“From an individual business point of view, we are certainly growing month by month and we are proposing new initiatives at any time. The community is amazing. Huge community support when you start a new project.”

Charlton left the UK in 2003 and only lived in Raetihi in New Zealand.

She said after living here for 17 years, “there is a positive buzz and maybe we are coming out of our slump”.

Raetihi is doing well. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ian Moore of Dinosaur House was very concerned about the impact the landslide would have on the city.

“We opened a week after it closed (SH4). I thought it was terrible timing.”

The museum has a collection of dinosaur and fossil exhibits, and business is growing every month, said Moore.

“The word is spreading now, which is great. We have been contacted by a number of schools who, during this first term, want to come and bring students.”

Moore said the timing is good enough for those who want to start a business. “It looks like the community is starting to recover. Prices are still very low here.”

Terry Gray of Colonial Upholsterer Lower Hutt said the closure of SH4 had caused significant effects.

“I’m on the main street and it fell. People either found it up there on River Road or are going up to Ohakune by the Fields Track. But it fell.”

Gray moved from Wellington to Raetihi for a lifestyle change in March 2018.

“I wanted to live in a place where I could get out of bed at 6:30 am and read the ski report and then make the decision to go skiing.”

The building in which Gray is located, 78 Seddon Street, was empty for 13 years before setting up its upholstery business on site. “They were so supportive of starting a new business in the area that they hadn’t seen in a long time.”

Since the creation of his shop, Gray has had no problem with securing the work. “It’s very, very busy. I work alone, but there are opportunities for me to hire someone soon.”

“I think there are great business opportunities for people. I really think there are.”

Gray was optimistic about Raetihi’s future.

“We are no longer a ghost town.”

