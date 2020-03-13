It has been confirmed that there are 20 new instances of coronavirus in the Republic bringing the overall quantity of infections to 90.

2 instances are linked with community transmission

The HSE is working to detect any contacts the patients might have had, to give them facts and to prevent even more spread.

The two new neighborhood transmission cases currently deliver the overall number of cases that the HSE has been unable to detect one-way links for to seven.

There have been six individuals admitted to ICU with Covid-19.

To day, there has been a single verified demise of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In the meantime, Northern Eire has recorded its most important raise so significantly in Covid-19 instances.

A different 9 good scenarios have been detected now, bringing the tally in the North to 29.

At this evening’s media briefing on Covid-19, Main Clinical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan responded to rumours that the place would be beneath a “Position Red lockdown” in the coming days

“We are not locking down the country. We have no options to lock down the place.”

Following a conference past night, the Nationwide Public Wellbeing Unexpected emergency Group has produced the selection to update the situation definition.

Indicators of new onset fever of 38 degrees or much more, or chills and/or symptoms of respiratory tract infections which includes cough will be regarded when examining the necessity for screening.

Other decisions made at the conference are:

EAG will take into consideration travel restrictions for health care personnel

Speaking on the concern of childcare and enjoy dates pursuing the decision yesterday to close all educational facilities right up until March 29, Dr Ronan Glynn, Main Health care Officer, Office of Well being explained they value that the steps are possessing “a significant impression on the day by day lives of people”.

But he said that the actions are for required for the general public fantastic.

Mother and father need to consider and stay clear of arranging participate in dates for groups of young kids at this early phase of the outbreak.

“However, alternatively than keeping indoors, look at outdoor pursuits these kinds of as enjoying soccer in the open up in compact teams of 3 or 4 even though sustaining social distancing of 2 metres.

“This is a time to be aware of the community well being tips and implement these actions to your day-to-day lives.”

Dr Glynn added: “Children however want to have a typical life and we recognise that small children will nevertheless enjoy collectively.

“What we are inquiring is that parents use their discretion and adhere to the pointers.”