We are not ready to say goodbye to Bojack Horseman

Nothing gold can remain, pony boys and girls. This includes one of the best original Netflix series ever, Bojack Horseman. The final trailer was released for part 2 of the show’s sixth and final season, which will be released on January 31.

The critically acclaimed series has only 8 episodes to complete the Hollywoo saga of the disturbed actor Bojack (Will Arnett), his reworked manager Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), his goofball friend Todd (Aaron Paul) and the always hacking Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) and the Sardinian writer Diane (Alison Brie).

What started as a showbiz satire with talking animals quickly became one of the funniest and most brutal depictions of depression, addiction, and trauma we’ve ever seen on TV. Led by visionary creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Bojack Horseman has delivered an unprecedented combination of exciting exhilaration and in-depth meditation on suffering and relationships.

In the trailer we see Bojack in professor mode when he graduated from Wesleyan University as an acting teacher towards the end of part 1. But as we saw in the last episode of Part 1, Bojack’s mistakes in the past are quickly noticeable with him. Throughout the series, Bojack has hurt people in his life with his selfishness and addiction. But is it enough to come to terms with his experiences so that he can continue? Or are there some opportunities in life that you can never recover from?

In the trailer we see the other characters evolving in their lives: Princess Carolyn with baby Ruthie, Todd and his potential new girlfriend (and asexual girlfriend) Maude, Mr. Peanutbutter and the further adventures of Birthday Dad. Even the respected character actress / international criminal Margo Martindale is back!

Bojack says, “I used to feel that my whole life was an acting job. I got an impression of people I had seen on TV who was just a projection of writers and actors screwed up equally. I felt like a Xerox of a Xerox of a human. “Bojack may think he has left the traps and toxicity of fame behind, but Sarah Lynn’s specter and the events in Tesuque, New Mexico still require a settlement.

While countless shows come and go, there has never been one like Bojack Horseman. No other show has delivered such a powerful and authentic representation of sadness. It is ironic that a series about an anthropomorphic speaking horse has given us the most profound representation of human experience on television. Saying goodbye to this pioneering series will be devastating.

There is no better visual metaphor for Bojack’s journey than this trailer’s last few moments when he tries to erase his name but realizes that he wrote it in felt-tip pen. You can never delete some things no matter how many times you try.

Are you ready for the end of Bojack Horseman?

