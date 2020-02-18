[we-are-obsessed-with-corridor’s-very-first-spring/summer-2020-fall]

Encouraged by the wild, wild West

The word obsessed will get thrown around fairly routinely and casually these days, with men and women not definitely this means it. But I can confidently, and with out any exaggeration, say that I am obsessed with New York brand name Corridor — an obsession that has only intensified with the arrival of their first Spring/Summer months 2020 fall.

The most the latest selection from the manufacturer stays real to their ethos and aesthetic of “New Americana.” Included in the collection is the brand’s at any time preferred overshirt, now in spring correct designs and fabrics, like All-natural Linen Herringbone or Indigo Linen Verify.

But for this assortment, Corridor appeared to truly lean into the Americana theme, as evidenced by the Western influences. The most conspicuous exhibit of the Western inspiration comes in the kind of the Cowboy Dan shirt, patterned with very small figures of horse using cowboys (simply because what’s a lot more American than a cowboy?), reminiscent of a previous university children’s wallpaper. Then you have the Western shirts, in Summer season Acid Plaid or Embroidered Chambray, affixed with the required cowboy snaps. And in a more delicate interpretation of the Wild West are button downs in Teal and Summer season Retro madras — authentic madras that’ll set all your basically plaid shirts to disgrace. All we have to say is giddy up, cowboy.

