We are obsessed with these BTS images from the Riverdale set

Riverdale is back more than half of its fourth season and has proven to be a show full of wild twists and turns. The modern adaptation of classic Archie comics is undoubtedly more grainy than fans may remember, but that may just be because almost everything nowadays seems to require a dark retelling to fully satisfy viewers. It looks like every puzzle is never completely solved, no matter how hard the teen annoyances try.

Just like the stories of the citizens of “The Town with Pep”, the Riverdale series has seen a mix of delight and pathos, including a high dose of anguish over the death of Star Luke Perry, Archie’s kind-hearted father, who played Fred Andrews for three seasons , Here are 16 photos from the CW show behind the scenes that absolutely reflect what it’s about.

16 KJ Apa Hugging Gabriel Correa, director of Season 4 premiere

The season four premiere was essentially a tribute to Luke Perry’s character Fred Andrews and an emotional whirlwind. After filming this episode, KJ Apa (Archie) shared this photo on his Instagram page. In the caption, he called Correa his “brother” and added “Couldn’t imagine anyone else doing the job!”

15 KJ Apa, Charles Melton and Casey Cott met Brett Favre

It’s not every day that an NFL legend visits the Riverdale set. Casey Cott (Kevin) took the opportunity to take this photo with the co-stars Apa, Charles Melton (Reggie) and the former Green Bay Packer. “When @colesprouse told me this was happening, I said,” If you’re kidding, I’m not going to speak to you for the rest of the week, “Cott wrote in the headline.

14 The Lodge family is getting ready to return for season 2

The members of the lodge family are known to be extremely corrupt in Riverdale and to have tense and toxic relationships with one another. Nevertheless, Mark Consuelos (Hiram), Marisol Nichols (Hermine) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) seem to get along quite well, as the snapshot of season two of the difficult trio shows.

13 Cole Sprouse / Jughead is sleeping … while wearing pizza socks

If you’ve ever wondered how Cole Sprouse’s clothes compare to his character Jughead Jones, here’s your answer. The mixture of formal (jacket and tie) and casual (pizza socks) is just so wonderful. It almost looks like he fell asleep on purpose so someone can take this picture. Sleep well, little snake!

12 KJ Apa Busting A Disco Move and tight jeans

Unlike the original Comics Archie, who had a round face with freckles, KJ Apa is known for his insane abs. Here he shows off his upper body while triggering a disco movement … and wears tight jeans. Will we ever see Archie on the show? We hope so.

11 Lili Reinhart make-up Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart (Betty) are a real-life couple who understand each other as well as their characters in Riverdale. Here Reinhart seems to make sure that Sprouse has just the right make-up for a scene. We can even see Sprouses Southside Serpent’s tattoo on his right arm!

10 Like the father like the son: Luke Perry and KJ Apa depend on Pop

Again, we have to do without Luke Perry if we look at this snapshot of him and his TV son, who sit almost identically next to each other in Pop’s Chock ‘Lit Shoppe. There is no doubt that Perry will remain a legend in the universe of this show. May the memory of Fred Andrews live on forever.

9 Luke Perry wears a kilt and sunglasses like a boss

In the season two premiere, Archie rushes to take his father Fred to the hospital after he was shot by the Black Hood. During his recovery, Fred falls into a comatose state and imagines Archie and Veronica getting married. For some reason, he and all Riverdale men wear kilts in their daydream.

8 Back In Time: Riverdale High Kids play their parents in the flashback scene “Gryphons & Gargoyles”

Do you remember the episode of season three, in which all young Riverdale stars played their parents in retrospect of the latter’s high school days? The parents had founded a secret group called “The Midnight Club”, which spawned the deadly game of the Gryphons and Gargoyles. Finally we have to see how Jughead wears a real crown!

7 members of the farm test the 3D experience

Known as “The Farm”, the cult was undoubtedly one of the scariest organizations that ever got into Riverdale in season three, and its co-director, Evelyn Evernever (Zoe De Grand Maison), is certainly a hideous person. Here we see De Grand Maison, Cott and Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs) trying to see things through a different lens … literally.

6 Kelly Ripa joins the Riverdale cast for an episode of season three

In season 3, Mark Consuelo’s real wife Kelly Ripa starred in Hiram Lodge’s lover, Mrs. Mulwray, whose name TVinsider.com is said to have been taken from the 1974 noir film Chinatown. In an Instagram post of himself as Mulwray, Ripa joked that she was “born to play such a role”.

5 Cole Sprouse finds his cup of tea at Pop

Jughead Jones is a big boy and doesn’t need to be fed, but KJ Apa has decided that he still wants to help a friend. Besides, isn’t Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe a place where it’s all about being caring? (Even if some terrible things have happened there.) Whether it’s just tea or some other preparation, Sprouse strives to try.

4 Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl) needs two assistants to take off her boots

Imagine how tight these red boots have to be for two people to take them off? Of course, working with Cheryl Blossom takes a lot of work, but Madelaine Petsch seems delighted with the idea that this garment is so hard to take off. What crazy outfits will she wear next?

3 Camila Mendes (Veronica) in disguise as ‘Monica Posh:’ Season 3

Several times in Riverdale, Veronica Lodge takes on the role of “Monica Posh” to get what she wants … As if he was breaking Archie out of a juvenile detention center for a crime he didn’t commit, but for which she was committed by her Father was charged. The blonde wig and plaid dress could hardly be more cartoonistic.

2 Camila Mendes basking in her clothes covered with milkshakes

Towards the end of season two, Ethel Muggs (played by Shannon Purser) tosses Veronica a milkshake after Hiram took advantage of the Muggs family. The entire cafeteria in Riverdale High appears to be vomiting with laughter and shock, while Veronica is simply amazed. However, Mendes seems to have liked this.

1 Charles Melton (Reggie) tries out plaid pants

Reggie Mantle is known as Riverdale High’s ultimate joke article. In this case, Charles Melton decided to simply forego his pranks and wear chic pants instead. “If you only knew some of his monologues during our outfit,” said Riverdale costume designer Rebekka Sorensen Kjelstrup.

