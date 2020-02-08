“We are only halfway there”: East coast smashed by flash floods and strong winds

The Australian east coast only gets wetter as it gets stuck in a major rain event that has resulted in some of the biggest downpours in half a century. Roads are congested, offices are flooded and rail lines are closed.

Forecasters said it was going to be “massive” as the trough will continue throughout the weekend with flash floods and strong winds on the cards throughout the weekend.

On Friday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe weather warning for almost the entire coast of New South Wales, which indicates heavy rain, flash floods, “unusually” high tides and dangerous surf.

A gravure trough drops rain on a huge part of the country, with Sydney having been drenched with its highest 24-hour rainfall since November 2018 and Byron Bay experiencing the biggest fall in almost half a century.

“In some places, it will be three months of rain in a week,” meteorologist Tom Saunders told news.com.au.

“It will rain heavily all weekend on the New South Wales coast. In many regions it will rain as heavily as in Sydney.”

An urgent weather warning is now appropriate for a 1000 km stretch of coast from Sydney to Brisbane.

A hurricane will land in Western Australia tomorrow. The supermarket shelves are empty and the locals are preparing to seek shelter when winds of 225 km / h or more break the Pilbara coast.

Sydney saw 79mm of rain overnight that drenched the CBD. More rain fell in six hours than in the past three months combined. Harbor City could squeeze through its wettest 24-hour route for years today.

Images show offices in the Sydney business district flooded with water as the rain seeped into buildings.

Byron Bay – the easternmost point of the Australian mainland – had received 275 mm of rain in 24 hours by 9 a.m. It is an achievement that has not been seen in 46 years.

If the upper rain forecast of the parts list is correct, Sydney could see almost 400 mm of rain next week. That is more than three months of rainfall in a week.

“It’s raining heavily,” said Saunders.

It is possible that the rain will subside somewhat overnight, but it will rain heavily again tomorrow.

“The weekly total will be huge. We already have over 100 mm and we will see over 200 mm, so we are looking at about 300 mm in a widespread area.”

WHAT CAUSES ALL THE RAIN?

The flood has slowed down several roads on Sydney’s north coast, including Pittwater Rd in Dee Why and Pennant Hills Rd in Thornleigh. The T1 west and north coastline suffers from delays due to a tree that has fallen under wet conditions. The T2 Inner West and Leppington lines are also late.

Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative who has been fighting bushfires for months, tweeted this morning: “So nice that rain falls last night”.

Mr. Saunders said the rain could bring drought relief and put out some fires.

“The positive dipole climate system of the Indian Ocean has collapsed and the monsoon is active in the northern tropics.

“We also have a very humid east-northeast along the east coast that pumps in moisture from the Coral and Tasmanian seas. This moisture combines with a coastal trough to cause the torrential rain.”

Bega and other parts of the south coast have not yet felt the rain completely – but it is coming. Up to 225 mm of moisture could be dumped onto areas previously scorched by bush fires. Canberra could get 75 mm of moisture.

Brisbane has seen 96mm of rain since yesterday afternoon.

The courier company has reported that major roads are flooded, including parts of Gympie Rd in Carseldine and the M1 Bruce Highway in Griffin.

Maryborough on the Fraser Coast in Queensland had received 183 mm of rain, and the Mary River had burst its banks.

The bureau now has an urgent warning for a 1000 km stretch of Australia – from Sydney to Caboolture north of Brisbane. Floods can occur on rivers along the east coast, even in larger cities.

“We are only in the middle of this event,” said Saunders.

According to the BOM, a coastal trough near the coast brings more rain.

“This depression is expected to deepen and gradually shift southward, with rainfall increasing on Friday and weekends along the central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent areas,” said the Weather Bureau.

The NSW Central Coast and the south coast are particularly at risk.

So nice to hear how it rained last night and how it was wiped with windshield wipers this morning. @BOM_NSW indicates that it will continue to rain in the next week and will fall especially in our fire areas, which is very welcome by our farmers, firefighters and everyone affected. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/gJ3aFRQlzF

“Heavy rain that creates flash floods along the coast is a real possibility,” said NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin earlier this week.

“Flash floods are incredibly dangerous. I urge drivers to play it safe on the roads – stop by when the rain gets too heavy or you can’t see where you are going. Make safe decisions and never enter floods . “

In Brisbane, where more than 100 mm of rain fell in many suburbs yesterday, it will continue to rain heavily over the next few days. Over the next seven days, more than 200 mm could fall.

“Over the next eight days, we expect 100-300mm more than what we already had on the New South Wales coast, up to 50-100mm for the top of the ranges, and then less than 50mm west of the ranges,” Sky’s Mr said Saunders.

CYCLONE LADIES ‘APPROACHES

As the damp east pumps moisture to Queensland, a trough to the west pushes showers all the way to Victoria and even parts of South Australia. But Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth should remain mostly dry.

Sydney heads for a maximum of 23 ° C on Friday, Melbourne 26 ° C, Brisbane 29 ° C, Perth 30 ° C, Adelaide 31 ° C, Hobart 20 ° C, Canberra 23 ° C and Darwin 34 ° C.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone Damien will land in the northwestern Pilbara region of Western Australia this weekend. Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected.

By the time Damien lands, it could be as strong as a Category 4 storm. The route is currently on course to land north of Karratha on Saturday.