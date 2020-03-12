“We are ready to say goodbye to these characters”

Reel Talk – a weekly interview with NME network with the biggest names of the film and television

Tamsin Greyg slightly shocked places where last season evening channel “Friday Evening” is 4. “There are some events that are happening with this series, which you could not be placed in the first set,” – she says, and her eyes widen. “We put someone in a cage.”

The four stars of the show – Greyg, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal – sitting at the bar in artistic cinema Curzon Soho, two weeks before the debut of the sixth series of the popular show. Magically, that quartet arranges itself so, as do the families that they draw: two boys (Bird and Rosenthal – are adult men, actually) sit on each other on the couch and collect between a box of popcorn. While the adults sit on their own chairs, puzzled and fun as their on-screen descendants giggle and rebuts each other.

Credit: Jenn Five

Nine years ago, on a Friday night, the debut, when Rosenthal and the birds were not in their twenties. Since then it has become one of the most successful comedies of Channel 4 ever, and in each episode was a cool million or two. Written entirely by Robert Popper, who was the producer of Peep Show, as well as a screenwriter in South Park – the plot focuses on Goodman, a Jewish family who sit down – or try to get – together for lunch every week. Anecdotes: siblings Johnny (Rosenthal) and Adam (Bird), who play against each other; Pope Martin (Ritter) consistently produces random items like dead foxes, megaphones or meat of the past; mom Jackie (Greyg) is engaged in self-gin and tonic; and a wonderful neighbor Jim (Mark Heap) ever interrupts case to go to the toilet Goodmans or tell them about the problem with his dog Wilson. It’s fast, factual and obviously struck a chord with the audience, who are among the madness of seeing some version of his house.

“A lot of people say that this is the only show that young people can watch with their parents,” – said Rosenthal. “Currently, there are so few shows that actually need to bring people together as it is to do TV – so be part of it is a real privilege.”

Credit: Jenn Five

Dinner on Friday for decades has not changed very much, because this is not necessary. When we left the Goodman, best friend Jackie Val divorced her husband, Larry; Favorite Jim Wilson died after the defeat of the clearing Goodman; and Martin continued to be the person who says, when he found an old attic ventylakvistychny mannequin.

How do you feel that the show has been such a huge success? Rosenthal – the only one of the actors in the social networks – the one who sends the bulk of amateur attributes. He pulls out a brown envelope icons from the pocket. They sent a fan and sounded different phrases from the show. One says “RIP Wilson”. He also had to make homemade dolls with characters show that he received through his agent, and in the school, home Ritter disciples did Playmobil figures, that they looked in the roles.

Credit: Jenn Five

That’s not all. There is a quiz at the dinner on Friday Ipsuvichy; Friday night dinner, where are you going dressed like a favorite character; and, says Rosenthal, people who have just decided to start their own dinner on Friday evening because of the program.

Actors who have free position on British television to the FDN (Greyg on the Green Wing, Bird in The Inbetweeners, Rosenthal and Ritter in various dramas on Sunday), is now better known for it than any other product (with the possible exception of the Bird and The Inbetweeners) . For them, it is a convenient place to stay. “I would say that the dynamics is certainly discreet home” – Byrd says its working environment. For Ritter is paternalistychna less than this: “I feel that any attempt to be a parent would be justified resistance.”

Credit: Jenn Five

On set, there is a green room, which contains four of the sofa. Each of them chooses the first day, some of them a sofa, and the location does not change until the end of seven weeks of shooting. If other actors act in a play, “at the beginning of each day, there is little negotiation,” – says Greyg. Heap, as it should be left to choose a place on the floor. “We do not force him to sit on the floor!” Greyg smiles. “It’s a choice.”

As for the content of history, it is larger than the marital strife and quarrels of brothers and sisters. This show is a beautifully bizarre set of physical works. In the second season, Jim spilling bath with red paint around the house Goodmans. Greyg, remembering the scene, struggling to compose himself. “I’ve never tried so much blood in his mouth to bite the cheek so much because it was so funny.” In this series, there is a wet mess. “If something is associated with fluid – red paint, shit, vomit – you usually give it him (heap),” – says Greyg. In this season, Ritter says that saw one of the audio post office falls in microphone, as they used the one hand, to protest against the bad smell of one of the liquids.

Credit: Jenn Five

Physical work in the new season took its value to the roles. “Jackie is quite tough with the boys in this series,” – says Greyg. At one point she throws potatoes at Adam, a couple of times and she gets a bird in the face for real. “One potato hit him in glasses, and one – in the forehead Potatoes made quite cheerful.”. As a rule, Bird – it is “low-fat actor,” – she says, but this time the cosmetics department should have done a rare check on his face because of the impact of the potato. Rosenthal twists the leg to be noted that it still bears the mark since, when Greyg pushed him in the shin. Not to overdo it, Greyg says that she broke a fingernail on the big foot Rosenthal.

Potato Injuries aside, the sixth season sounds like a lot of fun. In the first episode caravan Martin lights, and Jim throws on the floor of the tank Goodmans living room full of excrement. The actor’s team had only one thing in which you can create on-stage flavor. “I answered courteously,” – says the bird, which is often difficult to hold steady in the face neyumoristicheskim moments. Initially, feces were collected to produce a dog food, but in the end participated Weetabix and Bran Bukes. Family seated at one end of the room, as if they were in a children’s nursery. From there, they watched as the Hip champs and unsteady, when he threw the tank and its contents on the floor. “I was so ashamed of how ridiculous it seemed to me,” – said Rosenthal. “I went and shook hands with the art department,” That mistress was absolutely wonderful! “

Credit: Jenn Five

Council to see how the actors interact with the characters, where love seems to spread real love. “You’d think that after three decades in the business, you will learn how to find people boring and not entertaining,” – says Greyg. “I spend a lot of time laughing.”

How is this different from previous series? “In this great agony and ecstasy”, – says Ritter. “There are wonderful things that are happening, and very painful episodes.” One of the changes in the real world was the death of Francis Kuki, who played his mother Jackie. In the fifth season, it is only over the phone, and Greyg said it was the first zadumvanne viewers that Cook may not have been good enough to appear on the image with others. Partly because Cook has not gone out of life, is not yet finished shooting in the series of its death is not mentioned. “It just gets too hot topic to go anywhere near,” says Greyg. “It’s a terrible shock.”

Credit: Jenn Five

It can be argued that one of the most popular show – it’s a lack of political perspective. “No politics, no religion” – Greyg told about the new season. Rosenthal adds that in a tweet written as each of the characters of the show voted in the 2016 referendum the year. Johnny and Adam would be residues; he thinks that Jackie would like to hold a second referendum; and Martin, interrupting Ritter certainly voter Green Party. Jim says Rosenthal, would vote to leave.

Pursuing the policy, we ask in the acting team, when, after the recent high-profile talk about anti-Semitism in the Labor Party seems sensitive that a sitcom about a Jewish family was so enthusiastically accepted by the mainstream. None of the actors is not Jewish (though the writer Robert Poper), but Rosenthal believes that there is some truth. “Robert was never going to write a Jewish show” – said Rosenthal. “No need to be Jewish to enjoy it at any level.” But he believes that the Jewish people are discovering “more joy” watching this.

Credit: Jenn Five

And what about the future dinner on Friday? After 31 episodes for the first nine years of any actor would be forgiven if their enthusiasm has dried. “We believe that this is probably the end of the show” – indicates the bird. “With each episode, he recalls,” OK, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters. We are very proud of this, but is ready and happy to move on. “But who knows.”

If it still continued to cast still has plenty of ideas on how to make even more mileage from their limited vision. “Robert (Popper), I said several times that he wants to make this storyline Martin, who slips into a coma in the third scene of the first episode,” – says Ritter – and waking up in the penultimate scene in the last episode, to croak, Greg, meanwhile, She says that she asked Popper, if he could change the scope to Martin and Jackie appeared in Adam or Johnny. So far, no dice. But Poper joked with Rosenthal about the whole show, which ended with the firing of all laser eye or massive lizard was no reason.

Credit: Jenn Five

When we’re done, Greyg says on one of the messages about the success of the show. Given the pressure on teens who may be different versions of social media, it is believed that it is interesting that “Their imagination is interested in a show about people who return home – and they are allowed to be children, idiots, in which they turn when they cross the threshold . “Perhaps the confirmation that all we really want after a hard grind of the week – it’s a mad meal prepared by mom or dad – and the ability to put your feet up in front of a TV Some things never change..

The series “Friday night” six prime ministers in the “Channel 4” March 27