We are resilient Baton Rouge resident proudly shows American flag throughout each day jog

BATON ROUGE – Just one Baton Rouge resident has not too long ago gotten a great deal of focus when jogging around the LSU Lakes and Perkins overpass location.

Just about every day, you can obtain Clayton Fields proudly carrying the American flag as he will make his three to six mile journey. He says that he doesn’t have a particular knack for functioning.

“I was tremendous ashamed in the extremely commencing. I might only get about a mile or two,” Fields stated.

He says he also does not have any kind of army qualifications, but what he does have is a love for his local community and his state.

“Early March, you could tell there was a damper in everyone’s spirits. And in the middle of March, we started seeing people today getting rid of their careers. And persons commencing to see a ton of uncertainty and issue who we are. So I stated effectively, what far better way to clearly show folks that we’re resilient then choosing up our country’s image and jogging the lakes,” Fields reported.

He’s been operating solid for more than a month now. For Fields, the symbol that carries in his ideal experienced embodies who we are as people.

“Resilient. Even however we might be likely through a tough time now, we’re gonna get through it and we always have. All of those who arrived prior to us,” Fields claimed.

His uncomplicated, however highly effective message has instantaneously grabbed the focus of other joggers and citizens in the area.

“One person in distinct who stood out to me. I was likely down Perkins and it was an more mature gentleman who clearly experienced served in the armed service,” Fields explained.

“He observed me going down the street. He was sitting down, he stood up and saluted me. And as I went by he mentioned I gave him chills heading down his backbone observing that. You could explain to he started tearing up a minor little bit and I will normally remember that,” Fields reported.

Even throughout this time of uncertainty, he needs folks to bear in mind and enjoy our nation as very well as the men and women who get in touch with it house.

He is familiar with that better times are ahead of us, and he’s having a person move at a time to verify it.

“If I get the chance to brighten just one person’s working day, or give someone that opportunity to smile or be delighted, that signifies a good deal to me,” Fields claimed.