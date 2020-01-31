We are totally thrilled with these fan art pictures of the Avengers!

The MCU as we know it may be over and entering a new phase, but the many characters that Stan Lee has created will continue to be an important aspect of popular culture. Some will even have their own series on Disney +. Over the course of more than a decade, millions of MCU fans have loved characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, The Hulk, and Black Panther.

After 23 films, the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes have inspired a variety of fan articles, from colorful to funny. Given the incredible mix of humor and pathos that has become a hallmark of MCU films, this is not entirely surprising. Here are 16 fan-made sketches of these heroes we just can’t get enough of.

16 The Avengers try to lift Thor’s hammer

Everyone remembers this funny scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where almost all heroes try to lift Thor’s hammer. Of course, none of them can do it except the god of thunder himself, which makes him call his colleagues “unworthy.” It’s even better if you see more comic book versions of the Avengers trying this feat.

15 Hawkeye and the falcon cool … with their respective birds

Aside from the birds resting on their heads, one of the most amusing parts of this drawing is the fact that Hawkeye (aka Clint Barton) and Hawk (aka Sam Wilson) also seem to look younger than the actors who played them. But hey, maybe that’s exactly how they earned their nickname?

14 Captain America Chiding Iron Man for his naughty language

If you can’t remember, Steve Rogers rebukes Tony Stark at the beginning of Age of Ultron after Iron Man dropped the word during a battle in the Eastern European country of Sokovia. The Avengers then continue to mock Captain America for his conservative ways throughout the rest of the film.

13 The Avengers as Cute Pets

Aren’t they so darn cute? What if the Avengers were a bunch of pets like puppies and kittens? It’s honestly hard to understand what an animal the Hulk should be (a big cat? A cross between two animals?), But the point remains: we’d love to see a kid-friendly movie version of Avengers!

12 A shining portrait of the vision that hovers above the clouds

After Iron Man’s intelligence agency JARVIS found a synthetic body to become a vision, he fought bravely alongside the Avengers, but was killed in the Battle of Wakanda at the end of Infinity War after Thanos tore the Mind Stone from his head. Here we see a pretty happy and royal vision.

11 Mercury & Scarlet Witch prepares for battle

Mercury and Scarlet Witch (aka Pietro and Wanda Maximoff) became members of the Avengers in Age of Ultron, and unfortunately Pietro died at the end of the film. This work of art shows exactly the intense powers of the native Transia twins (telekinesis and super-speed) and the glow that they carry over them.

10 The falcon and the winter soldier make a handcrafted version of Captain America

From The Living Dorito: We have to admit it’s a pretty creative idea: Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes create a version of Captain America with Doritos and blue pipe cleaners, while Steve Rogers and Black Widow stare in the background in confusion. A look at Hawkeye coming out somewhere in the corner (a trigger?) Just adds a nice kicker.

9 Steve Rogers In his WWII uniform

It’s safe to say that most women like to see a handsome man in a military uniform, and Steve Rogers is no exception. Check out the detail that was required to draw this amazing portrait, and you’ll notice all the highlights of the first Avenger hair and fold lines on his garments.

8 The god of thunder in the competition for the ‘Thor De France’

If Thor had ever participated in the Tour de France, it would be more than likely that he would use his hammer to his advantage and take out all other bikers that stand in his way. The god of thunder could of course be punished for that, but does he care? We can probably guess that he wouldn’t.

7 Loki hugs his mother Frigga tightly

Loki may not be Frigga and Odin’s real son since Asgard’s royal couple adopted him, but the god of mischief must have appreciated everything his mother did for him, at least according to this artist who created a touching picture of the couple , Maybe there are deleted scenes that capture this moment?

6 Tony Stark Tenderly kiss pepper pots on the forehead

By Deviantart member 13lolol: Many Marvel fans loved the relationship between Tony Stark and his romantic partner Pepper Potts, and this drawing seems to capture everything. It appears to have been taken from the last scene in Iron Man 3 when Pepper helps Aldrich Killian with the destruction and is shaken by her own violence.

5 Bruce Banner & Tony Stark Just crazy cool scientists

By Deviantart member VoidKessler: This artwork appears to be from the first Avengers film after the two scientists from the original Six have gone through their pioneering achievements and want to work together productively. The detail given to Tony Stark’s metallic heart is impressive, as is the expression of pure joy on his face.

4 The Avengers if they were members of the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

From Deviantart member Alassa: If you’ve ever hoped for a cross between these two franchises, this seems to be the closest we will ever get. In this drawing, the Avengers seem to come almost directly from the world of board games – if Loki were of course Mr. Green. Thor’s suspicious look at his brother is priceless.

3 Thor & Thanos Squaring Off In Wakanda

By Alex Borsuk: When Thanos was the most menacing villain the Avengers had to face, Thor had to use all his lightning and thunder to meet him in Wakanda at the end of the Infinity War. The glow of the Mind Stone (yellow) is just as scary as the detailed flash that surrounds Thor’s ax.

2 Captain Marvel is really powerful

By Yoonseok Lee: Captain Marvel (also known as Air Force Kree / Human Pilot Carol Danvers) captured the hearts of many fans with their ability to fly, lift huge objects, and absorb and project energy. Here we see her using all of her powers to counter an unknown threat, and we just can’t get enough of how wonderful it is.

1 Greetings to the black panther, King T’Challa of Wakanda

By Redditor u / remembermysoul: T’Challa / Black Panther is the only avenger who is also the ruler of a country, and this drawing shows exactly how he rules over the people of Wakanda. The panthers and stars in the background give the design greater vibrancy, and the mix of purple and black is just right. Wakanda forever!

