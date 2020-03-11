“We are very concerned about the President’s incompetence”

On Tuesday during CSPAN’s live remarks, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Democrats were concerned about President Donald Trump’s “incompetence and lack of focus” regarding the fight against the coronavirus spread.

Now, I’m going to be blunt. We are very concerned about the incompetence of the President and the lack of attention in the fight against the coronavirus spread. We believe that their lack of focus, their dismayed efforts to cope with this public crisis and cause pain in the stock market. A word could thus far describe the administration’s response, incompetence. “

He continued, “The best way we would tell the President, the best way to secure economic security for the American people right now is to focus on fighting the disease and spreading the disease. Ask any counselor today.” delegate they want – I bet they’ll say they want to contain the coronavirus What doesn’t help stop the coronavirus from spreading is corporate tax reduction Here we are concerned about the fact that the president is focused on special interests instead of people . “

He added: “Allow me to explain to President Trump what is stopping the spread of the coronavirus, a constantly intelligent and scientific leadership of the government. President Trump and his administration should put people before corporations.”

