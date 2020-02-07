We asked La’Darius Marshall if he would do a reality show with Jerry Harris

The Netflix Cheer documentary series has so far shaped our whole life until 2020. Seriously, if you haven’t seen it, hear about it anyway.

One of the breakout stars from the series was La’Darius Marshall, He is one of the sportiest members of the Navarro squad, but was also one of the most polarizing characters in the series after berating Allie Ross after missing the mark during a stunt.

Nevertheless, his energy and passion have given him many fans. We talked to the Cheer Star about injuries, inclusiveness in cheers and what’s next.

PTV: Did you have a hard day?

LA’DARIUS MARSHALL: It was a busy day! I’m exhausted from cheerleading this week, but you have to keep pushing.

PTV: So the Australians don’t have much to do with cheerleading – there are some teams you can join, but nothing like the States. It is really brutal on your body – what is the worst injury you have suffered?

L: As soon as I pinched my fingers hard, one of the other cheerleaders was not in the right place or was not doing what it was supposed to, and we collided the wrong way. When we fell, he fell on the head and I stepped on his head and then fell on my fingers. I got up again, but I had to hold my hand, it literally hurt so much.

PTV: Oh my god, what happened to the other’s head?

L: I literally landed on his neck. But he was all good! He only got a little headache.

PTV: Is it crazy how massive this scene where you cheer at a soccer game has gotten? Because people are now using it in memes.

L It’s so amazing. I never thought I was a meme.

PTV: Something that surprised me that Navarro in Texas is a kind of Bible belt was how extensive the cheering team was. Have you always found that Cheer is an inviting place for queer teenagers?

L: Yes, I think it’s the most comprehensive and only a safe place for a lot of queer people. Because you can just be free and have as much fun as you want. I feel like it’s not just Navarro, it’s everywhere. I have a feeling that cheering involves more than just being outside on the street.

PTV: What if you cheer at soccer games?

L: Yes, it’s perfectly fine. It’s okay, nobody really messes with us.

PTV: Do you have any advice for children who are bullied?

L: I think what I would say is speak loudly and loudly. Always talk about the injustice of what’s going on in your life or what’s going on around you. Because you don’t deserve to go through this alone.

PTV: Have people turned to you since the show? People bullied because they were gay?

L: I mean, I was bullied, but that was mostly from my brothers. Nobody from the outside world really did anything. But people tried, so many people hit me and told me how similar their story was to mine, and they can now see that in the end there is a light of how I struggled to be just here to be a good cheerleader. And that really drives and moves me. I still fight like everyone else – but I keep going and going on.

PTV: What impact did Cheer have on your life?

L: The documentary made me think a lot. About things I want and things I don’t want in my life. I feel so much better and healthier. I loved it, it was really, really fun.

PTV: What have you been thinking about?

L: How I react, how I deal with people, how I make decisions.

PTV: Are you happy with the way you were portrayed on Cheer?

L: It was very honest. I don’t take it back because everyone and everyone involved was treated and it was just like that. I mean, I’m passionate and if people don’t do their job I’ll say something, I just take it very seriously.

PTV: Was there anything you would like to see?

L: I wish they had captured more of us who did a really good job because it really didn’t do as much harm as you saw. It was really good and not everybody was killed every day (laughs). And I wish they had done more warm up exercises because it was fun.

PTV: What is your dream career now?

L: I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I’ve loved it all my life. So I hope that I can do it and really get started.

PTV: I would love you and Jerry to have a reality TV show where you trained cheerleaders. Would you ever do something like that?

L: Yes, I would love that. Let us make it happen!

PTV: Are you coming to Australia soon

L: I want to visit in summer. I really want to see what Australia is like, I love it.